New house. New wireless provider. New router.
As I was setting up the new router, I downloaded the appropriate app and went through all the steps. My devices recognized the router, but the router couldn’t seem to find the Internet.
I called the wireless provider because they assured me that if I had any trouble setting up the new router, they would help. The technician walked me through the steps and we achieved the same result. No Internet. One of the things he asked me to try was to press the reset button. Which I did. Same disappointing result.
He even came to my house to try it himself. Most impressive.
Conclusion: the router, although brand new, was defective. I returned it, exchanged it for another, and the new one works beautifully.
Have there been times this year when you wanted to press a “reset” button? Couldn’t we just start this year over and see if we can make it work better? How about resetting things to the way they were before the pandemic? A reset button that would spare our country – and indeed the world – all the deaths and suffering from COVID would certainly be welcome!
Unfortunately, no such reset button exists. As unprecedented as 2020 has been, it’s not an exception in that regard. We have never been able to reset the year. We have to see it through to the end.
Here’s what we can do, though. As we approach the New Year, we can reset our attitudes. We can say, “I will do my best to greet each day gladly in 2021. I may not be able to choose my circumstances, but I can choose my attitude.”
Who knows what God has in store for us in the New Year? I like what he told Isaiah: “Do not remember the former things, or ponder the things of the past. Listen carefully, I am about to do a new thing …” (Isa. 43:18-19 NIV).
Let’s reset our attitudes and look for God’s new blessings in 2021.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as the assistant general secretary for the denomination.
