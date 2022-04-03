Have you noticed that some people are prone to criticism? They’re like the church board member who could not make it to the quarterly meeting. He informed the pastor of his impending absence and then explained: “But, just know this, Pastor. Whatever comes before the board, I’m against it!”
Others are more inclined toward encouragement. They look at life more positively and enjoy encouraging others whenever the opportunity presents itself.
Actress Celeste Holm surely made a wise observation when she said: “We live by encouragement and we die without it; slowly, sadly, angrily.”
I think I have quoted Truett Cathy, the founder of Chick-fil-A, in this column before, when he said, “We all need encouragement. I get a lot of encouragement, but I never got an overdose.” He added: “Do you know how you can tell when a person needs encouragement? If he is breathing!”
Like Cathy, I have received lots of encouragement over the years. People have been very kind to say complimentary things. I also heard from a third party that a man said my sermons neither convicted him nor challenged him.
Which comments do you think I subsequently lost sleep over? The many encouraging statements or that one critical comment about the messages I delivered!
It’s easy to criticize, especially when we don’t know all the facts. And how many of us truly know without question what the other person’s motive is? We all have blind spots. Our perspective is often blurred. We may not be able to see the big picture.
Charles Swindoll said, “Bitter and harsh words stick like pieces of shrapnel in one’s brain, even in those you might think of as strong and able to handle it. The critic may soon forget them, but seldom will the one being verbally assaulted.”
I like the old saying that advises, “Write your criticisms in the dust, your compliments in marble.”
I think the apostle Paul would have agreed. He said, “Get rid of all bitterness … be kind and compassionate” (Ephesians 4:31-32 NIV).
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church and former assistant general secretary for the denomination, is retired and resides in Owosso.
