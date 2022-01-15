In July 1973, our family moved to Dover, Delaware, where I assumed a pastorate. Joe Biden had been elected U.S. senator from that state the previous fall. Sometime in our first year, then-Senator Biden returned to the state to make a speech. As I recall, the event was held at a high school football stadium in Dover, so I went to hear him.
He told about a new experience he had in Washington. As a freshman senator, he came out of the Senate Office Building and prepared to cross the street. A policeman recognized him as a senator and stopped the traffic so Biden could cross without waiting. He appreciated the gesture, but thought it wasn’t necessary; he could wait until the light changed. The second time it happened, he wasn’t surprised, but still felt it was unnecessary.
By the third of fourth time, he stood impatiently at the curb, wondering why it took so long to get the traffic stopped!
I tell that story, not to make any kind of political statement, but as an example of our human dislike of waiting, especially when we’re in a hurry.
My friend, the late Ken Heer, wrote an article about driving past a hospital with a big sign that flashed, “Only 20-minute wait for emergency room.”
Ken wondered why anyone would advertise a 20-minute wait for emergency attention. Indeed! If we go to an emergency room, it’s because we have an emergency. We don’t go there to wait; we go there to get immediate attention.
The psalmist knew how hard it is for us humans to wait. Yet he said, “Be still before the Lord and wait patiently for him” (Psalm 37:7 NIV).
You may feel you need help right now, but God knows some other things may have to happen before your problem can be solved. His silence is not an indication that he is indifferent. In his time, he will help you. Instead of waiting and worrying, why not ask him to help you be at peace and trust him?
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as the assistant general secretary for the denomination.
