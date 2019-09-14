Neil Clark Warren said a client came into his counseling office complaining she was dissatisfied with her life. When he asked what she thought the problem was, she said, “A better job would help — one with better pay and a better boss.
And if I had a better relationship with my husband. Oh, and about two weeks on Maui. That would definitely help.”
Like many people, she tried to find contentment in outward circumstances, rather than in peace of mind and heart.
I like the attitude of a couple in North Dakota after oil was discovered under their ranch. Now millionaires, they said, “We got enough now to buy new stuff, but we like our old stuff.” It almost seems like they were wealthy before they became rich.
Maybe Seneca, the Roman statesman, was right when he said, “Money has never yet made anyone rich.”
St. Paul put it this way: “Godliness with contentment is great gain” (1 Timothy 6:6 NIV). Eugene Peterson paraphrased: “A devout life does bring wealth, but it’s the rich simplicity of being yourself before God.”
He went on to say, “Since we entered the world penniless and will leave it penniless, if we have bread on the table and shoes on our feet, that’s enough” (1 Timothy 6:6-8 MSG).
Skeptical? Consider this (with apologies to Anonymous, the only author I could find):
Money can buy a house, but not a home.
Money can buy companionship, but not friends.
Money can buy entertainment, but not happiness.
Money can buy food, but not an appetite.
Money can buy a bed, but not sleep.
Money can buy a crucifix, but not a Savior.
Money can buy the good life, but not eternal life.
The comedian Stephen Wright said, tongue in cheek: “You can’t have everything. Where would you put it?”
Instead of counting your money, count your blessings. Stop and think about the benefits you enjoy.
As the old song says, “Count your blessings; name them one by one. Count your many blessings; see what God has done.”
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as associate general secretary for the denomination.
