OWOSSO — Owosso’s wrestling team captured a Division 2 team district championship Wednesday by defeating Flint Carman-Ainsworth, 60-12.
The Trojans received pins from senior Peyton Frederick and sophomore Taylor Lange. The battle between Owosso and Carman-Ainsworth was the lone match of the night in the district.
Owosso will face Lake Fenton Wednesday in a team regional semifinal. The winner will face the Croswell Lexington or Goodrich in the regional finals.
