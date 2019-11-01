Well, the regular season is over. I’ve stuck to my guns and week in and week out I rooted for the home team and look where it’s gotten me.
“Rooting for the home team” this past season has made me the laughing stock of a very, very serious newsroom.
Some may say I tanked so our sports reporters could take the lead (what else do they have?) and some will say I was eying next year’s draft picks.
But the truth is like Dan Basso, I just don’t care. Like handing in my picks every week, I have procrastinated writing this column to the latest possible minute. Can we stretch this to 500 words?
Now that it’s playoff time, instead of going with the conventional wisdom, I will be doubling down on my efforts. Playoff time, at the end of a football season, when the injuries are taking their toll, is all about heart (and a little talent).
Regardless of the wins and losses, I think the local teams have continued to play with heart throughout the season and I look forward to traveling to Ford Field to watch them.
St. Johns at Mason
At 9-0 I see the Mason Bulldogs easily handling the St. Johns Redwings.
DeWitt at East Lansing
East Lansing always comes alive during playoff time so I will take them over DeWitt.
Durand at Montrose
Over the weekend it was announced that Durand had secured a playoff spot via coin toss. I think those are the kind of Cinderella stories that would be perfect for an ESPN 30 for 30. Durand over Montrose.
Millington at Flint Hamady
Where are Millington and Hamady? I’ll take Hamady.
Laingsburg at New Lothrop
The Hornets remain unbeaten and keep rolling.
Byron at Beaverton
Byron over Beaverton, this one will be close and controversial.
New Haven Merritt at Morrice
I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again, Morrice will repeat. Morrice over New Haven.
Flint International at Deckerville
Deckerville’s Eagles will have no problem beating Flint International.
Turning attention to the college picks, I will take the Michigan Wolverines over Maryland and Georgia over Florida.
And finally, there are two pro games on the pigskin docket. The Quinn machine will shine in full force this weekend with victories for the Detroit Lions (over the Raiders) and the New England Patriots (over the Ravens).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.