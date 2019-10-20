CORUNNA — The Corunna boys and the Byron girls captured team titles at Saturday’s Shiawassee County Cross Country Championships.
The Cavalier boys won their crown with 28 points while besting second-place New Lothrop (48), Byron (68), Owosso (92), Laingsburg (141) and Ovid-Elsie (162).
Carson Hersch of New Lothrop was the fastest boys runner, finishing first in 15 minutes, 56.32 seconds. Corunna’s Evan Roka ran second (16:34.64) and teammate Mason Warner ran third in 17:03.33. Owosso’s Mason Collard finished fourth (17:12.10) while Drew Kohlmann ran fifth (17:49.27).
The top 10 was completed by Drew Nickels of Corunna (17:52.65), Byron’s Hubert Ash (17:56.73) and three Corunna runners — Calvin Cody (17:59.68), Dillion Baumchen (18:02.13) and Zach Gooding (18:09.24).
In the girls race, Byron totaled 35 points with Corunna running second (84), Owosso taking third (90) and New Lothrop finishing fourth (95). Laingsburg (97) and Ovid-Elsie (106) rounded out the standings. Allissa Ash of Byron won the girls individual county in 18:57.60 with Evie Wright of Corunna running second (19:07.52). Lilly Evans of Corunna ran third in 19:37.16. The top 10 was rounded out by New Lothrop’s Clara Krupp (fourth, 19:44.59), Byron’s Olivia Krejci (fifth, 19:50.26), Ovid-Elsie’s Emme Koutz (sixth, 20:11.82), Owosso’s Emma Johnson (seventh, 20:54.82), Byron’s Emily Williams (eighth, 21:15.49), Byron’s Hunter Luke (ninth, 21:22.90) and Emma Kribs of Laingsburg (21:48.22).
