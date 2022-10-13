So far this season, I’ve been leading off College Notes with a peek at local football alumns, because, frankly that’s where the bulk of the action is. We’ve got native sons associated with some of the very best NCAA Division II programs in the country, and it’s fun to track their comings and goings.
That hasn’t changed in the past week — and my initial instinct was to use last Saturday’s meeting between the Ferris State Bulldogs and the Saginaw Valley State Cardinals as this roundup’s jumping off point — but in the process of compiling this I stumbled across an individual performance in another sport which compelled me to break the trend.
Said impressive performance was turned in by Lawrence Tech soccer player Emily Williams, a Byron alum.
A rotational reserve with one start in three seasons at Lawrence Tech, Williams is a regular presence on the pitch for the Blue Devils but hasn’t been one of their stars — the former Eagle’s season high in minutes came on Sunday as Tech fought Concordia to a 2-2 tie in Ann Arbor — so when she when she scored her first goal of the season in the early-goings of the Devils match against the University of Michigan-Dearborn on Wednesday, why, she must have felt pretty good about herself for reasons other than the simple fact that she put her team up 1-0.
Williams must have decided she liked the feeling, because she would score, not once, but twice more before the day was out, helping the Devils (3-3-5) to a 5-1 win.
Her hat trick was remarkable for a number of reasons — it quadrupled her career goals total and vaulted her into the No. 2 spot on Lawrence Tech’s 2022 leaderboard — but the most impressive thing about it is that it came in just 11 minutes of play. She didn’t waste any time out there. Maybe the Blue Devils’ depth chart could use a rejiggering.
SOCCER
Sophie Wilsey, Oakland (Laingsburg) — Wilsey was another area footballer who reached new goal-scoring heights over the past week. Always a stalwart defender (who has started all but one of Oakland’s games so far this season) Wilsey has never had a bevy of shots on goal, but she has found the net in each of the Golden Grizzlies’ past two games — both wins.
Her second-half strike was the only goal in Oakland’s 1-0 victory over Cleveland State last Thursday. Against Robert Morris on Sunday, she was the last of three Grizzlies to convert. Oakland’s record is now 5-2-7.
Myia Danek, Evansville (Laingsburg) — With three games left to play in the regular season Evansville still hasn’t settled on a permanent starting goalkeeper. Danek has had the most chance at the job, but rode the pine during the Purple Aces’ 1-0 loss to Illinois-Chicago last Thursday in favor of Kentucky transfer Georgia Katsonouri. Danek was given another crack vs. Valparaiso on Sunday but fared no better, allowing three goals on six shots by the Beacons as Evansville fell to 1-8-4.
Josie Nash, Northwood (Ovid-Elsie) — The ex-Marauder played 15 minutes in Northwood’s 4-2 win over Tiffin on Saturday, logging no other stats. The victory gives the Timberwolves a record of 7-3-3 on the year.
Adam Dahl, Concordia (Owosso) — Dahl spent a combined 16 minutes on the pitch as the Cardinals dropped a pair over the past week — 3-1 to Lawrence Tech on Saturday and 6-1 to Madonna on Wednesday. With the losses, Concordia’s record sits at 1-11 on the year.
FOOTBALL
Tony Annese, Ferris State head coach (Corunna) — Annese deferred any sort of “passing of the torch” moment last Saturday as his top-ranked Bulldogs overcame an eight-point, fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Saginaw Valley State, helmed by ex-assistant Ryan Brady, 33-28.
Ferris State looked well on its way to a blowout after three first-quarter touchdowns propelled the Bulldogs to a 20-7 lead, but the tide turned in the second frame after the Cardinals were able to recover a red zone fumble by Ferris State’s Carson Gulker and march 80 yards down the field for a score. From there SVSU shut the Bulldogs out until kicker Eddie Jewett chipped in a 25-yarder with 8:15 left in the game to make it 28-23.
It wasn’t until there was just over a minute left that Ferris State was able to pull back ahead for good, however, with Gulker redeeming himself on a 1-yard plunge to cap a 10-play, 65-yard drive.
Byron grad Josh Green was listed as a participant for SVSU but did not log any stats. New Lothrop’s Cam Orr (for Ferris State) and Jayson Tunstall (SVSU) received DNPs.
Ferris State moves to 5-0 overall and 1-0 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference with the win. SVSU falls to 4-2 (0-2 GLIAC).
Avery Moore, Grand Valley State (New Lothrop) — GVSU beat the pants off American International on Saturday, 45-3, and Moore was one of three Laker quarterbacks with a turn holding the club. As has been the case all season, Moore’s snaps were mostly running plays in this one. The former Hornet toted it five times for 13 net yards. His only pass attempt was a 7-yard completion.
Now 6-0, the Lakers remain ranked second in the latest D-II coaches poll, behind Ferris State, whom they play in Big Rapids this week.
Aidan Harrison, Western Illinois (New Lothrop) — Harrison had three solo tackles as the winless Leathernecks suffered their latest defeat, 34-10 vs. South Dakota State on Saturday.
Samuel Roose, Olivet College (Owosso) — Olivet (5-0) dominated Kalamazoo College in its Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association opener on Saturday, winning 41-17. Roose did his part, banging home five PATs, but he also whiffed on one — his first miss of the year.
GOLF
Zack Koerner, Ferris State (Laingsburg) — Koerner shot 155 across two 18-hole rounds at the Motor City Invitational on Monday and Tuesday, leaving him in a seven-way tie for 53rd individually at 11 over par. His teammates didn’t fare much better. The Bulldogs placed 12th out of 15 as a unit.
Emme Lantis, Palm Beach Atlantic (Durand) — Playing at the Palm Beach Invitational on Monday and Tuesday, Lantis shot a combined 234 across three 18-hole rounds, finishing in 25th place individually at 18 over par. As a team, Palm Beach Atlantic placed sixth out of seven.
MaryAnn Montgomery, Cleary (Byron) — Cleary placed sixth out of 10 teams at the Gray Wolf Invitational in Sylvania, Ohio, Monday. Montgomery’s contribution to that finish was an 18-hole score of 94 — 26 over par.
Jenna Otten, Olivet College (Durand) — Otten shot 196 across two rounds at the MIAA “Fall Finish” held at Bedford Valley Country Club in Battle Creek last Friday-Saturday. Her efforts were part of an eighth-place team finish for the Comets.
CROSS COUNTRY
Ryan O’Neill, Lake Superior State (Perry) — Running in the 8k at the Lucian Rosa Invitational in Kenosha, Wisc. Saturday, O’Neill finished 101st, with a time of 28:16.7
Carson Hersch, Saginaw Valley Sate (New Lothrop) — Hersch placed a solid 26th out of 213 runners in the 8k at the Lewis University Crossover on Saturday. He finished the race in 24:43.4.
Katelyn Feldpausch, Michigan Tech (Corunna) — Also at the Lewis Crossover, Feldpausch placed 150th in the 6k, finishing in 25:35.6.
