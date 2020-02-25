DURAND — The Morrice boys basketball team found itself in another overtime bout, but this time the Orioles found a way to finish on top.

Peyton Smith and Hunter McGowan combined for 47 points to lead the Orioles to a 77-71 overtime victory Monday over Durand. Smith finished with a game-high 26 points, while McGowan had 21 points.

Shane Cole also finished in double figures for Morrice (5-12) with 14. It was Morrice’s second straight overtime game after dropping a 67-57 decision Friday to Flint Hamady in double overtime.

Durand (10-8) saw its five-game win streak end despite a career-high 19 points from Ben Nebo. Chandler Cleveland also scored 19 points, with Jaylen Jones adding 13 points and 10 rebounds. Kyle Winslow scored 13 points and grabbed six boards.

MORRICE 77, DURAND 71

MORRICE (5-12): Hunter McGowan 7 3-4 21, Shane Cole 4 6-7 14, Peyton Smith 6 14-14 26, Jack Nanasy 3 0-2 6 Totals: 24 23-29 77.

DURAND (10-8): Ben Nebo 5 5-5 19, Kyle Winslow 6 1-2 13, Chandler Cleveland 6 6-8 19, Jaylen Jones 5 2-4 13 Totals: 23 19-25 71.

Morrice    10    21    13    20    13    —    77

Durand    15    18    16    15    7    —    71

3-Point Goals: Durand 6 (Nebo 4); Morrice 6 (McGowan 4). Rebounds: Durand (Jones 10); Morrice 25 (Smith 10). Assists: Durand (Jones 4); Morrice 10 (Cole 4). Steals: Durand (Jones 3); Morrice 7 (McGowan 3). Blocked Shots: Morrice (Smith).

