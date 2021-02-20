NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop’s wrestling team beat Essexville Garber 63-6 and Saginaw Swan Valley 58-21 Friday night.
Double winners on the night for the Hornets included Leo Bauman (103 pounds), Caleb Sharp (130), Parker Noonan (135), Jackson Knieper (145), Harry Helmick (160), Noah Ruddy (171), Kody Krupp (189), Cam Orr (215) and Isiah Pasik (285).
Daven Lockwood (119) and Bryce Cheney (152) each wrestled once and picked up a win.
Andrew Krupp (140) won against Garber and lost 12-6 to Swan Valley’s Cody Ueberroth.
Chesaning was scheduled for the meet but unable to compete.
