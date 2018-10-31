CLIO — Corunna’s volleyball team defeated Mt. Morris 25-21, 25-23, 15-25, 25-19 Tuesday in a Division 2 district volleyball match-up.
The Cavaliers (45-6-5) will face Flint Powers Thursday in a district semifinal set for 5 p.m. Thursday at Clio.
Elizabeth Norris powered 33 kills for Corunna, while Ellie Toney had eight kills. Maddie Birchmeier had six kills and three aces. Hannah Hollister had 25 digs and Birchmeier added 21 digs. Lexi Mort recorded 54 assists.
In the second district matchup of the night, Clio defeated Chesaning 25-11, 25-18, 25-18.
The Indians (13-20-8) were led by Claire Greenfelder, with six kills, and Lauren Schirle, with 11 digs. Katelyn Ferry had nine digs and Skylar Walser added seven digs. Erica Barta contributed 15 assists.
Clio will battle Ovid-Elsie Thursday in a 7 p.m. district semifinal.
New Lothrop reaches district finals
MONTROSE — New Lothrop swept Montrose 25-8, 25-15, 25-8 Tuesday in a Division 3 district semifinal.
The Hornets (32-17-6) will collide with Millington Thursday in a 6 p.m. district title match.
Jaren Bishop had 18 kills and 16 digs for New Lothrop. Alyssa Schnell had 10 digs and three aces. Kailey Wendling finished with 31 assists while Katie Bitterman had nine kills and Emma Muron had nine digs.
Byron sweeps Atherton
FLINT — Byron swept Burton Atherton 25-23, 25-15, 25-17 Tuesday in a Division 3 district semifinal at Flint Hamady.
The Eagles (23-14-1) will play Bendle Thursday in a 6 p.m. district title matchup.
Maylee Hatt had eight kills and three blocks for Byron. Ally Glass had seven kills and four aces Sydney Johnson had five kills while Emily Patterson had 17 assists and 10 digs.
Pilgrims oust Morrice
FOWLER — Lansing Christian defeated Morrice 21-25, 25-13, 25-10, 25-20 Tuesday in a Division 4 district semifinal.
Jessica Eva had 14 digs for the Orioles. Kylee Kiczenski added seven digs and Jade Nanasy had five digs. Jenna O’Berry delivered 12 assists. Nanasy and Ally Colthorpe each had two aces. Katelyn Allen had two blocks and joined Mandy Miller and Cortney Allen with two kills.
“We lost a tough one,” Morrice coach Brandy Gutting said. “We came out strong and won the first set then couldn’t get our hits going. We had a great season, with some strong seniors who will be missed next year. We will continue to work in the off-season.”
Laingsburg tops Stockbridge
LESLIE — Laingsburg defeated Stockbridge in five sets Tuesday in a Division 3 district tournament semifinal.
The Wolfpack will do battle with Bath in a district championship match set for Thursday at 7 p.m. at Leslie High School.
No other details were available by press time.
Fowlerville defeats Perry
DURAND — Fowlerville downed Perry in three sets Tuesday during a Division 2 district semifinal, according to the MHSAA web site.
The Ramblers ended the season with a 16-27-4 record. The Gladiators will play Williamston for a district title Thursday.
Tuesday's box scores
Division 2 District at Clio
CORUNNA def. MT. MORRIS
25-21, 25-23, 15-25, 25-19
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Kills: Corunna — Elizabeth Norris 33, Ellie Toney 8, Maddie Birchmeier 6.
Assists: Corunna — Lexi Mort 54.
Blocks: Corunna — Norris 2, Toney 2.
Digs: Corunna — Hannah Hollister 25, Birchmeier 21.
Aces: Corunna — Birchmeier 3, Lilly Bower 2.
Records: Corunna 45-6-5.
CLIO def. CHESANING
25-11, 25-18, 25-18
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Kills: Chesaning — Claire Greenfelder 6.
Assists: Chesaning — Erica Barta 15.
Digs: Chesaning — Lauren Schirle 11, Katelyn Ferry 9, Skylar Walser 7.
Service Points: Chesaning — Sidnee Struck 6, Jadyn Mathis 4, Erica Barta 4.
Records: Chesaning 13-20-8.
Division 3 District at Hamady
BYRON def. ATHERTON
25-23, 25-15, 25-17
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Kills: Byron — Maylee Hatt 8, Ally Glass 7, Sydney Johnson 5.
Assists: Byron — Emily Patterson 10.
Digs: Byron — Emily Patterson 10.
Blocks: Byron — Hatt 3.
Aces: Byron — Ally Glass 4.
Records: Byron — 23-14-1.
Division 3 District at Montrose
NEW LOTHROP def. MONTROSE
25-8, 25-15, 25-8
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Kills: New Lothrop — Jaren Bishop 18, Katie BItterman 9, Delaynee Bitterman 4, Olivia Moore 3
Assists: New Lothrop — Kailey Wending 31.
Digs: New Lothrop — Bishop 16, Emma Muron 9, Wending 8.
Blocks: New Lothrop — Delaynee BItterman 2, Moore 2.
Aces: New Lothrop — Ally Schnell 10
Records: Byron — 23-14-1.
Division 4 District at Fowler
LANSING CHRISTIAN def. MORRICE
21-25, 25-13, 25-10, 25-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Kills: Morrice — Cortney Allen 2, Mandy Miller 2, Katelyn Allen 2.
Assists: Morrice — Jenna O’Berry 12.
Digs: Morrice — Jessica Eva 14, Jade Nanasy 5.
Blocks: Morrice — Katelyn Allen 2, Miller 1.
Aces: Morrice — Nanasy 2, Ally Colthorpe 2.
