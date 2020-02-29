FLINT — Two Byron bowlers, one in the girls competition and one in the boys, own individual regional titles Saturday at Richfield Bowl.
Allison Glass of Byron won a regional crown with a six-game score of 1,081 pins. Glass had a high game of 256. She was one of four Byron girls to qualify for the upcoming state finals by finishing in the top 10.
Teammate Zoe McDowell was third at 1,051 pins. McDowell closed with a 210 in her sixth game. Byron’s Jenna Goodrich was fifth (1,027) and Ryleigh Jordan was 10th at 955.
The Byron boys featured regional champion Kurtis Hatch. The senior totaled 1,238 pins and rolled four games over 200 — 225, 203, 223 and 212. He’ll be joined at the state finals by teammates Thad Coad, who tied for eighth at 1,092, and Andrew Daniels, who was 1oth at 1,079.
Durand’s Neyman regional champ
BATTLE CREEK — Cooper Neyman of Durand finished first at the Division 3 individual regional Saturday at M-66 Bowl in Battle Creek.
Neyman totaled 1,138 pins and edged Luke Dalman of Portland. He highlighted his performance with high games of 214, 214 and 203. There were no area girls qualifiers at M-66 Bowl.
Two Triggses qualify
OWOSSO — Senior Braden Triggs of Owosso placed fifth at the Division 2 individual regional hosted by Capitol Bowl Saturday.
Triggs finished with 1,157 pins in his six games. The senior opened with a 245 and also had a 194.
Also qualifying for the individual state finals was Owosso’s Alex Triggs who finished eighth with 1,128 pins. Alex Triggs, also a senior, bowled a high game of 221.
New Lothrop’s Woods fifth
BAY CITY — New Lothrop sophomore Rafael Woods was fifth in Saturday’s Division 4 boys individual regional at Bay Lanes.
Woods finished with 1,198 pins to qualify for the state finals. Woods bowled a 286 in game 4 and added games of 214 and 201.
There were no area state qualifiers in the girls competition.
O-E, Corunna qualify two
ESSEXVILLE — Mikayla Kelley of Ovid-Elsie placed third at Saturday’s Division 3 individual regional at Alert Lanes.
Kelley finished with 1,038 pins, which included a game of 211.
Ovid-Elsie teammate Elizabeth Underhill placed fifth with 1,020 pins, while Corunna’s Bridget Ryon was at 1,010.
In the boys action, junior Brady Cornell of Corunna finished seventh to qualify. Cornell had 1,138 pins, highlighted with games of 245 and 225.
