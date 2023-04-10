PERRY — Anna Nixon’s versatility and ability to pick up new skills in a hurry makes her a unique high school track and field student-athlete.
The senior from Perry High School — defending regional champion in the long jump and discus — is this week’s Argus-Press/Memorial Healthcare Athlete of the Week.
She placed fifth in the state in the discus at last year’s MHSAA Division 3 state finals and she is within striking distance of setting a school record in that event. But she has also made her mark in the long jump, placing 19th in the state, and in the 4x100 relay, where she helped Perry finish third in the state her sophomore year and set a school record. Nixon and her teammates finished 20th in the state in the 4x100 last season.
Perry track and field coach Steve Bentley said Nixon, who is headed to Davenport University (in Grand Rapids) next year on a Division II track and field scholarship along with Perry boys standout Rease Teel, is a rare athlete in that she picks up new events so fast and with great results.
“I think that what’s going to happen is I think Davenport, where she’s going, is going to try and turn her into a pentathlete (five events) or a heptathlete (seven events). She hasn’t hurdled yet, but she’s pretty good at everything else that she does. So she could probably do quite a few different events for us. She’s going to definitely be one of the more versatile athletes in terms of track, that we’ve had here.”
When asked what event was her favorite, Nixon said it was hard to say.
“I don’t know I just like trying new events and seeing how I can do in those,” Nixon said. “Because I seem to pick them up really well and just go from there.”
Bentley said that Nixon has been a tremendous leader for Perry track athletes.
“Anna is a great leader and she’s going to be a captain for me this year in track and she is a kid that just stands out so much above everyone because she has a true love for the sport,” Bentley said. “In 2023, you don’t see that all of the time because track is becoming a more difficult sport because it’s exhaustive, it’s time and effort and she loves all of that stuff.”
The outdoor season is set to start Tuesday as the Ramblers travel to Olivet and she hopes to continue her success in the discus, where she threw a personal-best 114 feet, 1 inch. Her state finals distance was 112-7.
“I’m definitely hoping to break our school’s discus record and go to states for all of my events again,” Nixon said. “I am six feet away from the discus record right now.”
Last year’s top five finish in the state in the discus came as a bit of a surprise to Nixon, simply because it was the first year she had competed in the event.
“It definitely was (a surprise) because that was my first year doing it,” Nixon said. “So I started discus in March and I just practiced with my coaches throughout the season. Ya, it definitely was a surprise but I put in a lot of work and I was happy to be there.”
Nixon gives credit to throwing coach Theresa Hall Marvin, a state champion thrower at Byron who later competed at the University of Michigan. Marvin is the mother of Byron state throwing champions Sarah Marvin and Jessica Marvin, who both went on to throw in college.
“In starting discus, Theresa Marvin has been helping me with throws,” Nixon said. “And that’s been very beneficial. And I think that’s how I got so good at discus last year. And she helped me to learn shot put this year.”
Nixon also picked up a new event in indoor track over the winter — the triple jump — and finished second in the state at the 2023 Michigan Indoor Track Series (MITS) Feb. 26 in Ypsilanti. Her distance was 31 feet, 6 1/4 inches.
“I only worked on it (the triple jump) with Mr. Bentley for about 2 1/2 weeks weeks,” Nixon said. “And I ended up getting state runner-up in that.”
Nixon captured a regional outdoor championship last year in the long jump by covering a personal-best 17 feet 3/4 inches. She went on to qualify for the state finals in the long jump, finishing 19th. Nixon was third in that event in the GLAC (15-2) and fifth there at the Greater Lansing Honor Roll Meet of Champions (15-4 1/2). Her distance at the state meet was 14-3 1/2.
Nixon was also 22nd in the state in the long jump at the MITS competition — covering 14-9 3/4 inches. Her personal-best indoor jump this past winter was 15-8.
“I’m definitely hoping to get mid 17’s this year,” Nixon said of her long jump hopes. “And break my own personal record.”
And she said she hopes to do some more good things in the 4x100 relay.
“We’re hopeful to do another 4x100 this year,” Nixon said. “As long as we have enough girls sprinters on the team.”
She ran the third leg in that relay for a special reason.
“I’m just really good on the curves,” Nixon said.
In Nixon’s sophomore season, she helped Perry finish third in the state in the 4x100 relay with Kallei Brown, Jadyn Johnson and Hailey Lewis (51.25). That squad also set a school record of 51.17.
Last year, Nixon teamed up with Brown, Johnson and Jaidyn Sadler to once again qualify for the state finals. The team finished 20th.
Nixon said she and her teammates are working toward some team goals as well. The Ramblers finished fifth in the Greater Lansing Athletic Conference Championships a year ago.
“We’re really just trying to incorporate that team aspect into track,” Nixon said. “And bridge people out into new events and she how we can do as a team.”
Nixon also had competed in basketball her freshman year at Perry.
Nixon equally excels in the classroom as a student. She ranks seventh in her class with a grade point average of 4.032. She is vice president of the National Honor Society and vice president of band. She plays tenor saxophone and is also a member of the jazz band at Perry.
She also said she tries to be a model leader for younger Perry student-athletes to follow.
“I’m trying to help my little sister in the shot put too and then, any other middle schooler or if anybody needs help, I’d be happy to help them.” Nixon said.
Nixon plans to study marketing in college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.