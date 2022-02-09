SWARTZ CREEK — Sydnie Gillett and Ellie Toney each scored 23 points to lead the Corunna girls basketball team past Swartz Creek, 57-30, Tuesday.
Toney also secured 14 rebounds with six assists and two steals. She moved within 76 points of Allison Gross (1,269) for the school’s career scoring record.
Gillett added three steals and two assists for Corunna (8-6)
Swartz Creek (3-12) featured eight-point scorer Makenna Gardiner.
CORUNNA SCORING: Kira Patrick 1 0-0 3, Jenna Bauman 1 2-2 4, Ellie Toney 8 7-7 23, Sydnie Gillett 10 1-2 23, Gracie Crowe 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 10-11 57.
Chesaning 57, SASA 14
SAGINAW — Lilly Skaryd scored 16 points with three assists, three steals and two blocks as Chesaning routed Saginaw Arts and Sciences 57-14 Tuesday.
Chesaning, now 10-5 overall, led 19-6 after one quarter and 32-10 by halftime. Ava Devereaux scored 13 points with six rebounds and three assists for the Indians.
Kennedy McAlpine added eight points, six steals and three assists for the winning side. Charley Mahan had seven points and five rebounds and Hannah Oakes had six points, five rebounds and one block.
SASA fell to 8-5 overall.
CHESANING SCORING: Lilly Skaryd 16 points, Ava Devereaux 13 points, Kennedy McAlpine 8 points, Charley Mahan 7 points, Hannah Oakes 6 points, Avery Butcher 3 points, Hannah Cooper 2 points, Kylee Morse 2 points.
Owosso 39, Flint Kearsley 38
FLINT — Owosso defeated Flint Kearsley on the road Tuesday, 39-38, according to the MHSAA website.
The Trojans upped their record to 5-9 overall and ended a three-game slide. The Hornets fell to 1-13.
No other details were reported.
Stockbridge 55, Perry 26
STOCKBRIDGE — Stockbridge turned back Perry 55-26 Tuesday.
No details were reported. The Ramblers fell to 3-13 overall and 2-7 in the GLAC.
Stockbridge improved to 11-5 and 7-1 in conference play.
Dansville 51, Laingsburg 34
LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg lost its third consecutive Central Michigan Athletic Conference game, falling 51-34 to Dansville Tuesday.
No details were reported. The loss lowered the Wolfpack to 5-9 overall and 3-7 in league action.
Dansville improved to 10-5 and 7-4.
