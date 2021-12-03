What a great year in the Pigskin Picks competition.
By some miracle, I picked up a game on Jerome Murphy last week to force a one-week pick-off to determine the 2021 champion.
Jerome and I are tied with 124-38 overall records after I went 9-3 last week and Jerome went 8-4.
One week of spread picks. Let the best man win.
I’m glad for the opportunity to snatch an all-time, come-from-behind, Hail Mary win in this thing. And the good news — at least if you’re me — is that this week’s picks are mostly spread games. So far in this year’s iteration of the picks competition, I’ve amassed a 27-14 record in spread games. Jerome was 23-18. Greyson Steele and Dan Basso posted 24-17 records. Ryan Weiss turned in a 20-21 mark.
I’ve done pretty well in the previous three years with spread games, but my abysmal record in high school games cost me any shot at actually winning the competition. Due to staffing shortages from COVID, necessity dictated that the news people pitch in and cover high school football. That allowed me to gain some insight into the local scene and do better than essentially just guess.
This year, my high school mark was 97-24, tied for second-best behind — of course — Jerome, who is an expert in area high school football due to his decades of experience.
But this year, thanks to my knowledge (or luck, if you ask Dan or Ryan) in spread games, here we are.
Also-rans, thanks for coming out.
One week. A chance for eternal glory.
Alea iacta est. The die is cast.
Big Ten Championship
No. 2 Michigan (-10.5) vs. No. 15 Iowa
Another tricky point spread here. If it were any higher, I would probably pick Iowa. But not this week, not this year. The Wolverines scored what is probably their biggest win in at least 20 years with their triumph over the Buckeyes on Saturday. Iowa has a great defense and can stop the run. But Michigan has the guys on the outside to make plays on offense and are clearly better on defense and special teams. Michigan covers and steamrolls into the college football playoffs. I’m officially drinking the Kool-Aid. Pick: Michigan.
NCAA Division II Quarterfinals
NW Missouri St. at Ferris St.
Easy pick here, especially with no point spread. Ferris has been dominant this season and it continues this week. Bulldogs win at home. Pick: Ferris State
MAC Championship
Kent State (-2.5) vs. Northern Illinois
I really don’t understand how Kent State is favored in this one, since the Huskies have a better record. Northern Illinois dropped its regular-season finale against Western Michigan after already locking up a spot in the MAC title game. Kent State got by Miami (Ohio) 48-47 in overtime. The Golden Flashes did beat the Huskies 52-47 earlier in the year, but I think Northern Illinois wins this one and covers the spread. Pick: Northern Illinois.
SEC Championship
No. 1 Georgia (-4.5) vs. No. 4 Alabama
At least one playoff spot — and probably two — are at stake in the SEC championshp game. The Bulldogs have a great run defense, but their offense is pretty average, despite having talent at every position. Alabama is Alabama. Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide basically have NFL talent at every position. The Tide can play with anyone. I think Georgia covers the spread here in a tight contest, knocking Alabama out of the playoffs. This game is played in Atlanta, which will help the Bulldogs. Pick: Georgia
Big 12 Championship
No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 5 Oklahoma St. (-4.5)
Oklahoma State comes in hot after knocking rival Oklahoma out of the playoff picture. I really like the Cowboys’ offense. Baylor sneaked by Texas Tech in its last game and the Bears have two losses; the Cowboys only have one. If Oklahoma State can win this game, they might make the playoff, but would need some help from Georgia. I don’t like the spread in this one, but I think the Cowboys’ offense scores enough to cover. Pick: Oklahoma State.
AAC Championship
No. 16 Houston vs. No. 3 Cincinnati (-10.5)
I looked at the point spread in this one and thought it might be tricky. Houston is one of those teams that is capable of pulling an upset and throwing the entire playoff picture into anarchy. But the game is being played at Nippert Stadium, the Bearcats’ home field, and I think they get it done. Pick: Cincinnati
Pac 12 Championship
No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 14 Utah (-2.5)
Are you kidding me? Pick against the Ducks, who have dominated the Pac-12 over the last decade? I once dated a girl who went to Utah (what’s up Sami?) and it would entertain me to no end to send her a text teasing her about a Utes loss. With this spread, give me Oregon to cover all day. Pick: Oregon
ACC Championship
No. 17 Pitt (-2.5) vs. No. 18 Wake Forest
If this game were played on a neutral field, I would take Pitt and the points every day of the week. Fortunately for the Deamon Deacons, it’s being played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. That’s basically a home game for Wake Forest. Pick: Wake Forest.
Mountain West Championship
No. 19 San Diego St. (-5.5) vs. Utah St.
No disrespect to Utah State, but the Aztecs are playing this game in Carson, California, about an hour and a half up the I-5 and I-405 from San Diego. I know the area well, having lived in Southern California for eight years. Let’s go Aztecs. Pick: San Diego State
Vikings (-6.5) at Lions
I have not picked the Lions one single time this year. Why do you think my spread record is so good? No brainer here. If it’s not broken, don’t fix it. Minnesota easily covers and Motor City Kitties continue their quest for — whatever the opposite of a champion is. Pick: Vikings
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.