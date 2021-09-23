Alma College might be Trent Devereaux’s football team going forward after Saturday’s 51-2 rout of Anderson (Indiana) University.
Deveraux — a Chesaning alumnus — got playing time at quarterback in both of Alma’s first two games, but did not start. He got the nod Saturday and delivered, completing 16 of 26 passes for 181 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. He also rushed eight times for 5 yards, after sacks were accounted for.
Three other area players also saw action for the Scots in the lopsided win. Brodie Crim (Perry) played at wide receiver and caught a 13-yard pass from backup QB Jax Kinninger in the fourth quarter. He also had a 3-yard punt return earlier in the fourth.
Hunter Sanderson, also a Perry alumnus, made four tackles on defense and sacked Anderson QB Dean Foundos in the first quarter. He forced Foundos to fumble in the third quarter, which was recovered by Alma’s Hunter Smith. Sanderson also broke up two pass attempts.
Denver Jewell, a junior defensive end from Durand, was credited with one tackle.
SVSU, Ferris play OT thriller
Two area alumni went head-to-head Saturday as head coaches when Saginaw Valley State visited Ferris State. In the end, Tony Annese (Corunna) and the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs prevailed in a wild 47-45 overtime victory over Ryan Brady (Chesaning) and the visiting Cardinals.
SVSU tied the game with no time remaining in regulation on a 10-yard pass from Matt Considine to Isiah Johnson-Mack. Ferris scored first in overtime to take a 47-39 lead after a two-point conversion; SVSU also scored a TD, but the two-point conversion failed and the Bulldogs held on.
FOOTBALL
Aidan Harrison, Western Illinois (New Lothrop) — Harrison made his Leathernecks debut in Saturday’s 62-56 loss to Eastern Washington, though it was unclear how much the junior transfer from Missouri played.
Gage Palus, Adrian College (Ovid-Elsie) — Palus hauled in a touchdown reception for the second straight week, securing a 14-yard pass from quarterback Jack Wurzer in the third quarter during Saturday’s 41-28 win over Greenville. Palus’ score put Adrian up 35-14 at the time. He finished with two catches for 30 yards.
Sam Roose (Owosso) and Cooper Beard (Ovid-Elsie), Olivet College — A 59-7 Olivet rout of Manchester (Indiana) provided Roose plenty of action Saturday. He converted all eight extra point attempts and hit a 25-yard field goal in the second quarter. He kicked off nine times for 522 yards (58.0 average) with one touchback.
Beard, a sophomore running back, got in on the scoring action, too, logging his first two career carries. He gained 9 yards — 8 of which came on a touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.
CROSS COUNTRY
Courtney Krupp, Michigan State (New Lothrop) — Krupp ran 45th in 23 minutes, 18.8 seconds as the MSU women won the Spartan Invitational Friday in East Lansing.
Ryan O’Neill, Lake Superior State (Perry) — O’Neill was 221st (30:31.6) at the Spartan Invitational. LSSU took 18th overall.
Ryan Schwab, Detroit Mercy (Corunna) — Schwab finished 106th (29:20.3) at the National Catholic Invitational Friday hosted by Notre Dame. Detroit placed 10th.
Kayla Crawford, Lansing CC (Perry) — Crawford was 88th in 21:29.5 Saturday at the John McNichols Invite at Ball State.
Carson Hersch, Saginaw Valley State (New Lothrop) — Hersch was 53rd (26:36.6) at the Spartan Invitational. The Cardinals were sixth in the team standings.
Jorden Sowash, Michigan-Dearborn (Owosso) — Sowash finished 28th in 27:35 at the Taylor (Indiana) University Bullock Invitational. U-M was sixth as a team.
GOLF
MaryAnn Montgomery, Cleary University (Byron) —Montgomery tied for 24th Saturday and Sunday at the Beaver Fall Classic in Bluffton, Ohio, shooting a 187 (98-89). The Cougars took second as a team. Montgomery tied for 22nd with a 96 Sept. 15 at the Lourdes Invitational as Cleary finished fifth.
Lindsey Darby, Siena Heights (Perry/Fowlerville HS) — Darby was 43rd at Lourdes, firing a two-day total of 107. Siena Heights tied for first at the tournament.
BOWLING
Zoe McDowell, Cleary University (Byron) — McDowell opened the season with 53rd-place effort at the Rochester University Fall Classic Saturday. McDowell rolled games of 118, 137, 140.
SOCCER
Sophie Wilsey and Myia Danek Oakland University (Laingsburg) — Wilsey started on defense and played 56 minutes in a 1-1 draw Sept. 16 with Youngstown State. She got another start Sunday and played 75 minutes in a 6-0 victory against Wisconsin-Green Bay.
Danek saw her first action since Aug. 29 in the win over Green Bay, subbing in for starting goalie Noemi Stadelmann to start the second half. She made one save.
Amay Ciszewski, Concordia Ann-Arbor (Byron) — Ciszewski subbed in late in the first half and logged one shot Friday in a 1-0 victory over Judson.
Emily Williams, Lawrence Tech (Byron) — Williams came on in the 84th minute Sept. 15 in a 3-0 win over Saint Francis (Indiana). She logged 4 more minutes of action in Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Mt. Vernon Nazarene.
Morgan Chamberlain, Great Lakes Christian College (Perry) — Chamberlain started for GLCC in Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Lincoln Christian. She has two goals and three assists so far this season.
VOLLEYBALL
Mya Ferland, Northwood University (Laingsburg) — Another week, another solid outing from Ferland. She had 11 kills and two digs and a block Friday in a 3-0 win over SVSU, then had eight kills and two blocks in a 3-0 loss to Wayne State Saturday.
Elizabeth Norris, North Dakota (Corunna) — Norris recorded nine assists and two digs in a loss to Saint Louis Friday. The next day, she had 15 assists and six digs in a loss to Northern Colorado.
Karissa Ferry, Grand Rapids CC (Chesaning) — Ferry helped power GRCC to two wins over Kellogg and Muskegon. She had nine kills, four blocks and two digs Sept. 16 against Kellogg; the freshman added 11 kills, two blocks and two digs Saturday against Muskegon.
