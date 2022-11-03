CLIO — Common sporting wisdom says it’s always tough to beat a team three times in a season, and the Corunna Cavaliers gave rival Owosso an object lesson in this aphorism Wednesday, knocking the Trojans out of the MHSAA Division 2 district volleyball playoffs with a straight-sets victory — 25-20, 25-23, 25-17 — after having been swept in the teams’ two regular-season meetings

Senior Neele’ge’ Sims drilled 15 kills for the Cavs, while fellow senior Sydnie Gillett contributed 10 kills and two blocks. Rounding out Corunna’s (11-18-3) statistical standouts were seniors Kira Patrick, who led the squad 22 assists, and Jenna Bauman, who had 17 digs.

