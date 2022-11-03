CLIO — Common sporting wisdom says it’s always tough to beat a team three times in a season, and the Corunna Cavaliers gave rival Owosso an object lesson in this aphorism Wednesday, knocking the Trojans out of the MHSAA Division 2 district volleyball playoffs with a straight-sets victory — 25-20, 25-23, 25-17 — after having been swept in the teams’ two regular-season meetings
Senior Neele’ge’ Sims drilled 15 kills for the Cavs, while fellow senior Sydnie Gillett contributed 10 kills and two blocks. Rounding out Corunna’s (11-18-3) statistical standouts were seniors Kira Patrick, who led the squad 22 assists, and Jenna Bauman, who had 17 digs.
The Cavaliers will face Mt. Morris in tonight’s 6 p.m. district championship game. The Panthers, who ran undefeated through the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championship, needed five sets to rally past host Clio in Wednesday’s other district semifinal. Mt. Morris won the final set, 15-10.
It has been an up and down season for Corunna, as evidenced by the Cavs’ sub-.500 overall record, but the team seems to be peaking at the right moment, having swept Flint Hamady in the district quarterfinals before its big win over Owosso.
“It’s a great win — that’s what we play for,” said Ward. “I mean, the first two losses (to Owosso) earlier in the season definitely stung but postseason wins are what matters. I’m really happy for our girls and happy for our club.”
Ward said that Corunna will do its best to keep the fire lit in the championship game tonight. She believes her group has a shot, as the Panthers were tested by Clio and Corunna has played well against the Mustangs this season.
Gillett, who punched home Wednesday’s match-winner at the end of the third set, indicated that Corunna’s early shortfalls masked steady improvement.
“I think the key tonight is that we’ve just been preparing for this all season,” Gillett said. “We knew what the goal was and I think we’ve been peaking at the right time. I think we really controlled our side well tonight. We controlled what we could do and limited our errors on our side and also found the open spots on their side.”
Patrick, Corunna’s veteran setter, said the emotions were running high all night.
“I think we all played as a team in this game,” Patrick said. “And it was really electric — our bench was in it and everybody was in it. I think it was our energy is what won it all. We haven’t had it much all season and we had it for this game.”
Owosso’s attack was led by seniors Kendall Ihm and Jamie Maier. Each tallied five kills. Ihm added 12 assists, while junior Lexi Hemker logged 13 digs.
While Corunna undoubtedly brought its “A” game, the Trojans were saddled with stumbling blocks. Head Coach Stephen Fitzpatrick and several Owosso players sat out the first set for reasons Fitzpatrick did not elaborate on.
“We had a little setback,” Fitzpatrick said. “We had a team personal thing that took us out of our rhythm early. We had two-thirds of our team that was not eligible for the first set. That’s on me as a volleyball coach. But we had six ladies on the floor that showed all that heart in the first set.”
Owosso finishes the season with a record 22-11-10 — the team’s best in recent memory — but this wasn’t the way the team was hoping to finish the campaign, Fitzpatrick said.
“We just could not get into a rhythm offensively,” Fitzpatrick said. “We had flashes. We had 16 kills on the night and that’s not going to cut it. We had 13 hitting errors along with seven serving errors. That’s not enough to put away a rival.”
Fitzpatrick said it was a disappointing loss but not a disappointing season.
“I’m proud of what these ladies accomplished,” Fitzpatrick said. “It was an emotional ride. There were some ups and downs. The girls set so many, not only career goals, but school records throughout the season. Kendall Ihm, here is a testament to what we started four years ago.”
“We definitely wanted to win this, this was our last game,” Ihm said. “It means the world to us … Corunna played a good game but definitely could have played better … We had a great season and this is the best team I’ve played on and I’ve been here all four years.”
