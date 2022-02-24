KALAMAZOO — The New Lothrop wrestling team will continue its quest for the Division 4 team state championship with Friday’s noon state quarterfinal matchup against Iron Mountain at Wings Event Center.
The Hornets, seeded No. 2 in the eight-team field, bring in a 21-2 dual-meet record. No. 7 seed Iron Mountain stands 19-3.
The winner of that clash will advance to Saturday’s 9:30 a.m. state semifinal against the winner of No. 3 Bronson (32-6) and No. 6 seeded Manchester (21-6). A win in the semis would put New Lothrop in the 3:45 p.m. state championship match..
Friday’s other Division 4 quarterfinal matchups feature No. 1 seeded Hudson (19-4) battling No. 8 LeRoy Pine River (27-11) and No. 4 St. Louis (23-3) taking on No. 5 Decatur (24-6). All four quarterfinals will take place at noon Friday.
New Lothrop reached the Division 4 state championship match last year before losing to Clinton, 55-9. Clinton was the Division 4 state champion both in 2021 and 2020.
Hudson won the championship in 2018 and 2019, while New Lothrop captured three state Division 4 state championships from 2014 to 2016.
