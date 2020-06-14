SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Two golfers recorded holes-in-one this week at Corunna Hills and Owosso Country Club.
OCC member Joe Miller aced the 179-yard, 15th hole Thursday during his round of 85, using a five iron. The shot was witness by fellow members Jason Wolf, Raymond Church and Bill Fitzgerald.
Gerald Montague used a six iron to accomplish the feat on the 131-yard No. 9 hole Tuesday at Corunna Hills.
