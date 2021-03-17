FLINT — Owosso finished second Tuesday during an invitatonal at Kearsley High School.
Corunna was first with 330 points, while Owosso scored 318 and Kearsley/Lake Fenton was third with 275.
The Trojans featured the runnerup efforts of Brennan Baran (100-yard breaststroke) and the 400 free relay team of Alex Binger, Jay Tuttle, Tyler Sheldon and Baran.
Chesaning fourth at ISC Championships
STANDISH — Chesaning finished fourth at Saturday’s Independent Swim Conference Championships at Standish-Sterling.
The Indians entered the day tied for first with Essexville Garber and Oscoda as each posted league records of 5-1. Chesaning, with only 12 swimmers, delivered 17 top-eight finishes.
Drew Beckman finished second in the 500-yard freestyle (5 minutes, 43.76 seconds) and third in the 200 free (2:04.79) minutes, 4.79 seconds). Kaden Liebrock placed third in the 50 free (25.06 seconds) and third in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.36).
Karlie Lewis was fourth in the 100 butterfly (1:08.92).
Chesaning was also fourth in the 400 free relay with Caleb Chalco, Corbin Walker, Gwen Lapine and Beckman (4:01.10).
