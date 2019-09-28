CORUNNA — Corunna secured its first win in the Flint Metro League with a 49-28 homecoming victory Friday over Clio.
Despite an earlier kickoff time — the game’s start time was moved up to 4 p.m. due to an incoming thunderstorm system — Corunna’s (1-4, 1-2 Flint Metro Stars) offense fired on all cylinders. Caveliers quarterback Peyton Norton went for 118 yards through the air along with three touchdowns. Nick Steinacker was on the receiving end of all three touchdown throws and had 121 yards.
Jeremiah Davis added 104 yards and a touchdown on the ground, while Fisher Morris ran for 82 yards and also scored. On the defensive side, Scout Jones recorded 11 tackles and snagged an interception late in the third quarter.
Alex Yocom ran for 126 yards and a TD for Clio, which fell to 0-5 overall and 0-3 in league play.
Byron 42, LakeVille 0
BYRON — Byron did plenty of scoring despite its game against Otisville LakeVille being cut short by weather as the Eagles won 42-0.
The Eagles (3-2, 2-1 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) outgained LakeVille 251 yards to 17. Quarterback Jack Selon — fresh off a 350-yard rushing game against Mt. Morris — ran for 180 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 53 yards and another touchdown. Josh Green caught the lone touchdown pass and had a 70-yard punt return touchdown.
Cole Staton lead Byron’s defense with eight tackles. The Eagles recorded four sacks.
LakeVille (0-5, 0-4 MMAC) was shut out for the fifth time this season.
Lake Fenton 26, Owosso 25
OWOSSO — Owosso’s Colton Blaha rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns, but the Trojans fell 26-25 to Lake Fenton Friday on homecoming night.
The Trojans (0-5, 0-3 Flint Metro League Stars) couldn’t overcome four fumbles, an interception and costly penalties. Lake Fenton improved to 3-2 overall and 3-0 in the Flint Metro League Stars Division.
The start of the game was moved from its original 7 p.m. time to 4 p.m. to try and elude the incoming inclement weather. It was delayed at the start, but was able to finish.
Blaha also racked up 17 tackles. His brother, Hunter Blaha, completed 4 of 8 passes for 89 yards and a TD. Hunter Blaha also rushed for a 10-yard score, while Branix Pakosz had a TD reception.
Kristian Keyes added 12 tackles for Owosso.
Olivet 50, Perry 6
OLIVET — Perry was limited to Brodie Crim’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Jared Warfle while falling 50-6 Friday to Olivet.
Warfle rushed for 59 yards on 16 carries. Crim completed 7 of 14 passes for 55 yards and a TD.
Andrew McConnell had eight tackles for Perry (2-3, 0-2 Greater Lansing Athletic Conference). Crim and Hunter Sanderson each had six tackles.
Olivet (5-0, 3-0 GLAC) led 14-6 at halftime then scored 29 points in the third quarter and seven more in the fourth.
CORUNNA 49, CLIO 28
Clio 6 8 0 14 — 28
Corunna 14 12 8 14 — 49
First Quarter
CL: Vance 24 run (run failed), 9:17.
CO: Fisher Morris 77 run (Peyton Norton conversion), 8:57.
C: Nick Steinacker 58 pass from Norton (kick no good), 3:53.
Second Quarter
CL: Vance 3 run (Vance conversion good), 7:00
CO: Steinacker 22 pass from Norton (pass failed), 5:05.
CO: Steinacker 13 pass from Norton (kick good), 0:04
Third Quarter
CO: Norton 9 rush (Norton conversion good), 0:00
Fourth Quarter
CO: Jeremiah Davis 15 rush (kick good),
CL: Lemon 9 rush (Yocom conversion no good), 4:28
CO: McCorkle 14 rush (kick good), 1:28
CL: Yocom 9 rush (Yocom conversion good), 0:44
TEAM STATISTICS
Clio Cor
First downs 14 16
Total yards 276 283
Rushes-yards 59-280 33-165
Passing 3-5-(minus-4) 10-20-118
Penalties-yards 8-95 4-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Corunna — Jeremiah Davis 2-104 yards, TD; Fisher Morris 3-82, TD. Clio — Alec Yocom 25-126, TD; AleC Lemon 9-80, TD; Tristan Vance 21-77, TD
PASSING: Corunna — Peyton Norton 10-20-118-3 TD, INT. Clio — Tristan Vance 3-5- -5,INT
RECEIVING: Corunna — Nick Steinacker 4-121,TD. Clio — Gage Gransden 2-3
DEFENSE: Corunna — Scout Jones 11 tackles, INT; Hunter McCorkle 6.5 tackles, INT. Clio — Andrew Cochran 6 tackles, INT; AleC Yocom 4 tackles, 1 sack.
Records: Corunna 1-4 (1-2); Clio 0-5 (0-3)
BYRON 42, LAKEVILLE 0
Lakeville 0 0 x x — 0
Byron 27 15 x x — 42
First Quarter
B: Hoffman 10 rush (Selon conversion good), 9:41
B: Hatfield 8 rush (kick good), 7:42
B: Selon 68 rush (kick no good), 4:36
B: Green 38 pass from Selon (kick no good), 2:17
Second Quarter
B: Green 70 punt return (Selon conversion good), 9:43
B: Selon 60 rush (kick good), 2:17
TEAM STATISTICS
LV Byron
First downs 2 5
Total yards 17 251
Rushes-yards 17-(minus-8) 5-198
Passing 3-9-25 2-3-53
Penalties-yards 1-5 2-24
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Byron — Jack Selon 3-180, 2 TD. Lakeville — Sam Jackson 2-5
PASSING: Byron — Jack Selon 2-3-53. Lakeville — Anthony Loik 3-9-25
RECEIVING: Byron — Josh Green 1-38, Jared Moe 1-15. Lakeville — Logan Kelly 2-18
DEFENSE: Byron — Cole Stanton 8 tackles; Carter Montgomery 1 tackle, 1 sack. Lakeville — Anthony Loik 1 tackle
Records: Byron 3-2 (2-1); Lakeville 0-5 (0-4)
OLIVET 50, PERRY 6
Perry 0 6 0 0 — 6
Olivet 0 14 29 7 — 50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Perry — Jared Warfle 16-59.
PASSING: Perry — Brodie Crim 7-14-55, TD.
RECEIVING: Perry — Warfle 24 TD catch.
DEFENSE: Perry — Andrew McConnell 8, Crim 6, Hunter Sanderson 6.
Records: Olivet 5-0 (3-0 GLAC); Perry 2-3 (0-2 GLAC).
LAKE FENTON 26, OWOSSO 25
Lake Fenton 0 12 8 6 — 26
Owosso 7 12 6 0 — 25
First Quarter
OW: Colton Blaha 4 run (kick good), 3:27.
Second Quarter
LF: Hamilton 21 run (conversion failed), 6:00.
OW: Colton Blaha 60 run (conversion failed), 3:18.
LF: O’Brien 40 TD pass from Schumaker (conversion failed), 1:50.
OW: Hunter Blaha 10 run (conversion failed), 0:08.
Third Quarter
LF: Hamilton 12 run (2-point pass good), 6:20.
OW: Branix Pakosz 19 pass from Hunter Blaha (run failed), 2:07.
Fourth Quarter
LF: Hamilton 8 run (conversion failed), 10;29.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Owosso — Colton Blaha 173 yards, 2 TDs.
PASSING: Owosso — Hunter Blaha 4-8-89, TD.
RECEIVING: Owosso — Branix Pakocz 19 TD.
DEFENSE: Owosso — Colton Blaha 17, Kristian Keyes 9.
Records: Owosso 0-5 (0-3 Flint Metro Stars). Lake Fenton 3-2 (3-0 Flint Metro Stars).
