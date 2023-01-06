OWOSSO — Owosso athletic director Steve Irelan confirmed Thursday night by email that Trojans boys varsity basketball coach David Williams has stepped down and that former Owosso head coach Dave Owens will be his replacement.
“Coach Williams resigned the position yesterday,” said Irelan in his email. “I wish him the best. To assist with stabilizing the program and support the kids, Dave Owens will be leading the program. He has a wealth of knowledge, and we are very fortunate to have his support and guidance. He will be serving as a mentor for our other program coaches to develop them and put them in situations to gain experience. Supporting the student athletes and creating a positive experience for them is our No. 1 priority.”
