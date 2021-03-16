BYRON — Makayla Clement became the fifth Byron girls basketball player to score 1,000 career points and the Eagles beat visiting Chesaning, 58-14, Monday.
Clement, a senior guard/forward needed 12 points to reach 1,000. She scored 13 in the first half and finished with 18 points, five steals, five assists and four rebounds. Clement now has 1,006 career points.
She hit the milestone when Sarah Marvin drove the lane and dished the ball left to her. The southpaw caught the ball on the baseline and lofted up a 6-foot shot that went in.
“I mean it’s really cool,” Clement said. “I’m really blessed and thankful that I was able to get it. It’s definitely a milestone that not a lot of people can get. I’m proud of myself and I thank everyone who has supported me.”
The game was stopped and an announcement was made that Clement had scored her 1,000th point. She also received a large banner with her picture, name and the numbers 1,000 written on the bottom. She was applauded by both teams, coaches and spectators.
Sarah Marvin finished with a double-double, but said it was Clement’s night. Marvin, Byron’s all-time leading scorer, reached 1,000 career points earlier this season and now has 1,232. She passed New Lothrop’s Shannon Gross Monday for eighth all-time in area history.
“That’s pretty cool to be a part of her special career moment,” Marvin said.
Calla Bartlett is second on the Byron scoring list at 1,116 points, followed by Jene Braden (1,045), Maylee Hatt (1,020) and Clement.
“That’s what we said in the locker room before the game that it’s going to be a historic night if we come out and play our game,” Byron head coach Theresa Marvin said. “First team ever to win two (conference titles) … and obviously, Makayla made history on her own, being the fifth one (1,000-point scorer). But we’re the first team ever to have two in one class and that’s something special.”
Makenna Clement scored 14 points with four 3-pointers for Byron (13-0, 5-0 MMAC). Sarah Marvin finished with 13 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists.
Chesaning fell to 7-3 overall and 3-2 in the MMAC. Lilly Skaryd and Alexia Mugute each scored four points for the Indians.
Skaryd gave Chesaning a 2-0 lead in the early seconds. It proved to be the lone lead the Indians would have.
Byron rattled off the next 21 points. Clement knocked down a 3-pointer with 40 seconds left in the first quarter to give Byron a 21-2 lead, putting her at 999 career points.
Byron has just one more league game remaining — Friday at home against Montrose in the team’s regular-season finale. Ovid-Elsie, which has already lost to Byron, stands 4-1 in league play and has two league games remaining against Mt. Morris Wednesday and Chesaning Friday.
Byron will face Michigan Center today at 6 p.m. The significance of this game is heightened by the fact that last year Michigan Center and Byron were scheduled to play in the regional championship game before COVID-19 forced the MHSAA to postpone and eventually cancel the postseason.
Michigan Center is currently 8-1 overall.
“We’re not going to overlook Montrose on Friday,” Theresa Marvin said. “After that we start the playoff run.”
Chesaning, which trailed Byron 36-4 by halftime and 53-12 after three quarters, could not cope with Byron’s aggressive defense and fastbreak offense Monday.
Indians head coach Ryan Ferry said Byron is a contender to win the state championship.
“Byron is a great team and we had no answer for them,” Ferry said. “They’re probably the best team I have ever played. I wish them the best of luck and hope they get a chance to win a state title. We have to clean up our mistakes and learn how to execute.”
Karissa Ferry had seven rebounds, three blocked shots, two assists and two points for the Indians. Meghan Florian had six rebounds.
Chesaning concludes the regular season with two games this week — today at home against Saginaw Arts & Sciences and Friday at home against Ovid-Elsie.
Chesaning scoring: Meghan Florian 1 0-0 2, Lilly Skaryd 2 0-0 4, Ava Devereaux 0 2-2 2, Karissa Ferry 1 0-0 2, Alexia Mugute 2 0-0 4.
Byron scoring: Allison Hooley 1 0-0 2, MaryAnn Montgomery 2 0-0 5, Sarah Marvin 5 1-2 13, Makayla Clement 8 0-1 18, Reese Forgie 1 0-0 2, Becky Marvin 3 0-0 6, Makenna Clement 5 0-0 14.
