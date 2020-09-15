PERRY — Matthew Williams scored three times and Byron blanked Perry 8-0 in a boys soccer mercy-rule contest Monday afternoon.
Williams made it 8-0 with 27 minutes left in the second half to officially end the contest. He scored twice in the first half.
Byron also got goals from Justin Frye, Johnathan Magee, Trevor Ritter, Ben Anibal and Nick Hormann. Williams and Frye each had two assists.
Clio 6, Owosso 0
CLIO — Clio defeated Owosso 6-0 Monday while outshooting the Trojans 10-3.
Owosso fell to 0-2 overall and 0-2 in the Flint Metro League. Charles DeWeese made three saves and Brennan Baran had one for Owosso.
The Mustangs — who cashed in on two penaly kicks — led 2-0 at halftime.
“Tonight was a learning experience for our team,” Owosso coach Phil Gobel said. “It was a pretty rough game and not a lot went our way, unfortunately. Clio was able to capitalize on opportunities that presented themselves, both in the normal course of play and on penalties.”
