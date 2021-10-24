CORUNNA — The Corunna boys placed first at the Shiawassee County Cross Country Championships behind the leadership of individual county champion Logan Roka.
Roka, a junior, clocked a winning time of 17 minutes, 8.9 seconds as the Cavaliers scored 24 points at Corunna High School.
Kenny Evans of Corunna ran second in 17:12.2 while New Lothrop’s Cole Yaros was third in 17:40.3. Rounding out the top 10 were Jack Smith of Owosso (fourth, 17:53.6), Kalon Boilore of Corunna (fifth, 17:59.1), Nolan Gregg of Laingsburg (sixth, 18:28.5), Zak Pickler of Corunna (seventh, 18:28.8), Corey Gates of Owosso (eighth, 18:30.1), Nicholas Strauch of Corunna (ninth, 18:57.9) and Jaxon Strauch of Corunna (10th, 19:04.1).
New Lothrop ran second in the team standings with 65 points. Laingsburg was third (67) and Owosso was fourth (80).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Jenkinson, Owosso run first
CORUNNA — Owosso freshman Josie Jenkinson captured an individual county championship and the Trojans won the girls team title Saturday at the Shiawassee County Championships.
Jenkinson placed first in 19:55.3 while teammate Julionna West was second in 20:17.4.
The Trojans placed first in the team standings with 28 points. Laingsburg ran second (52) while Corunna was third (73), New Lothrop was fourth (75) and Byron was fifth (120).
Libby Summerland of Owosso ran third in 20:23.5. Ally Andres of New Lothrop finished fourth (20:50.3) while Hayven Thiel of Corunna was fifth (21:05.3). Rounding out the top 10 were Emily Rathka of Laingsburg (sixth, 21:28.7), Emma Bruckman of Corunna (seventh, 21:47.3), Laingsburg’s Evelyn Logghe (eighth, 21:54.3), New Lothrop’s Josie Bauman (ninth, 22:33.6) and Owosso’s Claire Agnew (10th, 22:34.4).
FOOTBALL
Carrollton 52, Chesaning 12
CARROLLTON — Chesaning’s football team finished the 2021 season with a 4-5 record while losing 52-12 to Carrollton Friday night.
Tyler Sager passed for 150 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Reese Greenfelder hauled in six receptions for 77 yards.
Connor Everett led the Indians defensively with 10 tackles. Greenfelder and Cal Frasier each had seven tackles while Brenden Quackenbush and Lane Miller both had six stops.
Brayden Florian of Chesaning rushed for 27 yards on 11 carries while Conner Qualls added 27 rushing yards on five carries.
Florian had two receptions for 46 yards while Eli Escamilla had three catches for 36.
Chesaning finished 42nd in Division 6 for playoff points, 10 spots away from making the playoffs.
Carrollton finished the regular season at 5-4, and the win pushed the Cavaliers into the playoffs in Division 5. Carrollton finished the regular season 31st in playoff points.
The top 32 teams in Divisions 1-7 qualify for the playoffs.
