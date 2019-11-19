PERRY — Senior Perry guard Alyssa Welsh signed her letter of intent Monday to play basketball at Division 2 Saginaw Valley State University.
Welsh led the area in scoring last season at 17.5 points per game. She ranked second in 3-pointers with 41 and averaged 3.6 steals per game.
She ranks second all-time in career scoring at Perry with 851 points. Kelsey Finch holds the record with 1,075 points.
Welsh said she liked the size of SVSU.
“It’s not really a big university,” said Welsh, who will major in physical education. “Coming from a small school to a giant university is just a big step. So that was one of the things that I really liked about it. You can walk to all of your classes.”
Perry head coach Tim Beebe said Welsh is always improving as a player.
“She’s a gym rat,” he said. “She’s always in the gym and always wants to get better. She works tirelessly on her game and just loves basketball. She’s always been known as a shooter but the two things she has improved on the most are attacking the basket off the dribble and then her defense.”
Welsh and the Ramblers open the 2019-20 season Dec. 3 at Laingsburg.
