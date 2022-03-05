ELSIE — It had been 38 years since an Ovid-Elsie girls basketball team won a district championship.
That drought finally ended Friday with a 53-29 Marauders victory over visiting Chesaning, giving O-E its first district crown since 1984.
Evalyn Cole scored 14 points and senior Caitlyn Walter added 12, but it was defense — and more specifically, Ovid-Elsie’s full-court press — that frustrated the Indians.
“It’s really exciting and if I’m being honest, I never saw it coming this season, that we’d be conference champs and district champs,” Cole said. “It’s real exciting, on our home court.”
O-E (21-1) will now turn its attention to next week’s Division 2 regional semifinals at Frankenmuth High School. The Marauders (21-1) will square off against Frankenmuth (20-2), a 66-45 winner over Saginaw in its district final Friday. The Marauders and Eagles will tipoff at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
“Our first goal was to win a conference championship and our second goal was to win a district,” O-E coach Ryan Cunningham said. “Now, we’ll let the chips fall where they may.”
Chesaning’s season ended with a 16-6 mark. Senior Lillian Skaryd and sophomore Ava Devereaux each scored eight points. Devereaux added four assists, while Avery Butcher grabbed five rebounds.
Ovid-Elsie quickly asserted control against the Indians in the teams’ third meeting this season. Walter scored 10 of her points in the opening quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers. Baskets by Cole and Longoria, combined with the Marauders’ pesky press, gave O-E a 14-2 lead entering the second quarter.
“Our goal is to try and speed teams up — and kind of force the action a little bit,” Cunningham said. “I thought we were able to do that at times. At other times, I thought (the Indians) handled the press well. The other key for us, was we wanted to keep (Lillian) Skaryd in check and we were able to do that — between Evalyn (Cole) and Kiah (Longoria). We just didn’t want her to become the ‘X’ factor in determining the game in their favor.”
Cunningham said his team also played with poise against Chesaning’s 2-3 zone. Longoria and Hailee Campbell each scored eight points while Ava Bates scored seven, all in the second quarter.
But it was Walter, a senior shooting guard, who lit the torch for the Marauders in the first quarter.
“Caitlyn, she’s our go-to player but Evalyn has been playing great and I have to give props to Hailee Campbell too,” Cunningham said. “Coming in for (injured) Braeden (Tokar), she now has a huge role. Ava Bates struggled early on, wasn’t taking shots and got in a little early foul trouble but when she needed to, she stepped up and delivered as well. (Bates) causes a lot of defensive problems for the other team — her length and her deflections, and rebounding-wise too.”
The Marauders took a 25-10 lead into the halftime break and led 41-19 entering the fourth quarter. Campbell and Cole each scored eight points in the second half while Longoria scored six of her points after halftime.
“The key was probably just our ball pressure,” Cole said. “They turned it over a lot, just when we put pressure on them and I think our energy was really good.”
Chesaning coach Steve Keck agreed, saying Chesaning settled down after the first eight minutes. But O-E went on an 8-0 run to start the third quarter as the press stymied the Indians.
“They had good defensive pressure,” Keck said. “We knew it was coming. We didn’t handle it the way we wanted to — that’s a credit to them … We made some mental mistakes, rushed it and threw the ball away. But for us to go 16-6 to end the year — we weren’t expecting to win that many games. We finished third in the league and we’re happy about that. Nobody wants to be done — right?”
Ovid-Elsie had previously handled the Indians 70-38 and 55-37 during the regular season on the way to a 14-0 mark in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference — good enough for its league title since 1984 as well.
“We threw in some different presses and I thought we adjusted pretty well,” Walter added. “And it definitely got to them.”
Walter, who now has 957 career points, said the victory was a solid one.
“I thought we held our ground pretty well — from the start of the game until the end of the game,” Walter said. “I thought we competed very well and everyone stepped up.”
CHESANING SCORING: Lillian Skaryd 2 4-6 8, Kennedy McAlpine 1 0-0 3, Hannah Oakes 1 0-0 2, Ava Devereaux 3 2-4 8, Avery Butcher 2 0-0 4, Charley Mahan 2 0-0 4. Totals 11 6-10 29.
OVID-ELSIE SCORING: Kiah Longoria 4 0-0 8, Cailtyn Walter 4 2-4 12, Braylon Byrnes 2 0-2 4, Evalyn Cole 7 0-0 14, Hailee Campbell 4 0-2 8, Ava Bates 2 2-2 7. Totals 23 4-10 53.
