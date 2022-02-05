PERRY — Lakewood didn’t miss very many shots early Friday against Perry.
The Vikings built an 18-2 lead after the first 5 1/2 minutes and took a 26-7 lead into the second quarter. That paved the way for a 59-42 victory over the Ramblers as the Vikings maintained a share of first place in the Greater Lansing Activities Conference with Olivet.
“We just couldn’t hit a shot in the first 10 possessions,” Perry head coach Scott Selbig said. “We couldn’t make a bucket. We had good looks and they just didn’t fall.”
Lakewood (10-2, 6-1 GLAC) got 18 points from guard Preston Makley, while teammate Jayce Cusack scored 15 points. Lakewood made five of its seven 3-pointers in the first half, building a 38-17 halftime lead.
Cody Swain finished with 20 points and two assists for Perry (6-7, 3-5). Teammate Blake Lantis scored eight points with seven rebounds and two steals. Ty Webb and Jacob DeJarlius each scored six points. Jack Llamb had five assists to go with two steals. Parker Davis had two blocks and three rebounds.
Perry outscored the visitors 35-33 for the final three quarters, but the first-quarter hole proved too much to dig out of. Selbig said Lakewood’s sizzling outside shooting in the first half, combined with a sluggish Rambler offense, made the going tough.
“We can’t let Lakewood get out on us like that and expect to be able to fight back from so far out,” Selbig said. “They shot over 75 percent in the first half and that’s not going to get the job done … Lakewood has lost just two games — to Olivet and Ionia. Olivet was a barnburner at Lakewood. And it’s between those two for the league title right now.”
Makley scored 14 of his points in the first quarter, making a pair of triples. Cusack scored seven in the first eight minutes.
Perry was also not at 100 percent for the game, Selbig noted.
“It’s back to the drawing board and between COVID and injuries, we’re out a few starters right now,” Selbig said. “So we’re just going to continue to get better and continue to work on things. The league title is probably out of contention, but the district title is certainly attainable in our district. “
Swain, however, delivered a standout effort. Despite being held scoreless in the first quarter, Swain scored six in the second quarter, including a three-point play, eight more in the third and six in the fourth.
“Cody played great and he’s a junkyard dog,” Selbig said. “He’s willing to do whatever it takes to get the job done. And he’s one of those kids you can’t take off the floor.”
Swain said Perry’s defense will have to get a little stingier.
“I think we’re going to have to pick things up defensively here,” Swain said. “We’re going to have to work on our defense and key in on that more so. It was just our defense and they couldn’t really miss. They were shooting very well.”
Swain opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer to cut the deficiti to 18 points but Perry couldn’t get much closer.
“I was happy with how we came out in the second half because it’s very easy to quit when you’re done,” Selbig said. “This group of kids don’t quit.”
PERRY SCORING: Cody Swain 6 5-7 20, Jack Lamb 1 0-0 2, Ty Webb 2 1-4 6, Blake Lantis 3 1-2 8, Jacob DeJarlais 3 0-0 6.
LAKEWOOD SCORING: Preston Makley 8 0-0 18, Jayce Cusack 6 1-2 15.
