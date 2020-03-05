CHESANING — Ovid-Elsie’s one-two punch of sophomore guard Caitlyn Walter and senior center Lauren Barton was on full display in the Division 2 district semifinals.
The two combined for 38 points — led by Walter’s 21 — and Ovid-Elsie earned the right to play for a district championship by defeating Durand 51-31 Wednesday.
The Marauders (16-5) will collide with Chesaning (18-4) at 7 p.m. Friday, the teams’ third meeting this season. Ovid-Elsie lost to the Indians in two earlier meetings, 49-31 and 43-28.
Ovid-Elsie, seeking its first district crown since 1984, advanced to its third district title game in the last four seasons. The Marauders lost to Corunna in both 2017 and 2019.
“Everyone wants a district championship,” said Barton, who had 17 points and eight rebounds. “The last couple of years we’ve lost in the district finals, so we want to win it and we want to win it on their home court.”
Ovid-Elsie head coach Ryan Cunningham said Ovid-Elsie will need to play its best basketball to have a chance at upsetting Chesaning. The Indians beat Owosso 50-35 in the first semifinal Wednesday.
“Chesaning is good and they’re well-coached and they got us twice during the regular season,” Cunningham said. “We will have to play one of our better games and I expect it to be a physical contest — a lot of back and forth and just two good teams going at it.”
Durand (7-13) featured career-high games from sophomore Jade Garske (12 points) and freshman Rylee Remington (nine points). Garske added seven rebounds and three steals, while Rebecca Gilbert had five rebounds.
The Marauders took a quick 8-0 lead as Walter scored six of the team’s first eight points. Durand battled back to within 8-5 after one quarter, but Ovid-Elsie led 26-12 by halftime and 41-19 after three quarters.
“We wanted to get some momentum going and play with some energy,” Cunningham said. “We’ve been kind of lacking that our last couple of games. We know that Durand is depleted a little bit. I have a lot of respect for Cecil (Cole) and what he does with his team. His kids played hard. It was our goal to kind of jump out early and try to put the game away as early as we could.”
Durand head coach Cecil Cole said his young team had some matchup problems. Barton, a 6-foot forward, presented the biggest challenge for Durand with Railroaders center Jessica Winslow — a 6-footer herself — out with a a broken foot.
“Lauren’s tough, she’s a very good player,” Cole said. “We don’t have anybody who can match up with her with Jessica out. We don’t have the size. But I thought Jade (Garske) did a really good job on her for the most part.”
Walter, who scored 12 of her points in the first half, said the Marauders were prepared to play hard.
“In the first quarter I knew that we all had to come in prepared,” Walter said. “I knew we couldn’t under-estimate Durand. Even though they may not be one of the better teams in our conference, you still need to come in prepared.”
Cole said his team still holds much promise for next year. Durand had just one senior on the squad this season.
“We’re young and we have an all-freshman backcourt,” Cole said. “I thought we played hard. We’re just missing a lot, we’ve had some girls out (with injuries) this season. The effort was there.”
Garske said the Railroaders gave it their all.
“Everyone just came here and was going to try their hardest,” Garske said. “And we wanted to go out and play as hard as we could and I think we really did that.”
Division 2 District at Chesaning
Semifinals
OVID-ELSIE 51, DURAND 31
OVID-ELSIE (15-6): Kalista Bancroft 1 0-0 2, Kiah Longoria 1 0-0 2, Caitlyn Walter 10 0-1 21, Braylon Byrnes 1 0-0 2, Lauren Barton 6 5-10 17, Madison Cunningham 1 0-0 3, Onie Rademacher 2 0-0 4. Totals: 22 5-11 51.
DURAND (7-13): Sydney Leydig 1 0-0 3, Jordyn Lawrence 2 3-3 7, Jade Garske 5 0-0 12, Rylee Remington 3 2-2 9. Totals: 11 5-5 31.
Ovid-Elsie 12 14 15 10 — 51
Durand 8 4 7 12 — 31
3-Point Goals: Durand 4 (Garske 2, Leydig 1, Remington 1). Ovid-Elsie 2 (Walter 1, Cunningham 1). Rebounds: Durand (Garske 7, Rebecca Gilbert 5). Ovid-Elsie (Barton 8, Cunningham 8). Steals: Durand (Garske 3). Ovid-Elsie (Walter 6).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.