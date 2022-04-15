ST. LOUIS — The Chesaning boys track and field team placed first at Thursday’s 12-team St. Louis Invitational.
Chesaning scored 106 1/2 points. Clare was second (79 1/2) and St. Louis was third (77).
Chesaning’s Levi Maier captured first-place honors in the 800-meter run (2:06.82), 1600 run (4:49.28) and 4x400 relay (3:45.62) with teammates Corbin Walker, Grant Sampson and Caleb Walker.
Brenden Quackenbush was second in the shot put (48-6) and second in the discus (128-1).
Chesaning got additional second-place finishes from Sampson (300 hurdles, 43.78) and Reese Greenfelder (high jump, 5-8).
Chesaning’s Zach Harlan was third in the 100 dash (13.07) while Sampson was third in the 110 hurdles (18.43). Jordan Nixon was third in the pole vault (11-0).
Morrice first at Davison
DAVISON — The Morrice boys track and field team placed first with 48 points in the Small School Division of Thursday’s Shake Off the Rust Invitational in Davison.
The Orioles’ Todd Nanasy was first in the shot put (44-10 1/2) and first in the discus (139-3).
Byron’s Caden Aldrich was first overall in the high jump (6-0). Teammate James Miller also cleared 6-0.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Chesaning ninth
ST. LOUIS — The Chesaning girls track and field team finished ninth at Thursday’s 11-team St. Louis Invitational.
Chesaning finished fourth in the 4x400 relay with Avery Beckman, Taylor Bailey, Makayla Reiber and Hannah Oakes (5:06.12).
The Indians were fourth in the 4x800 run thanks to Bailey, Preslee Slankard, Emily Smith and Gwen Lapine. They clocked a time of 11:42.65.
Bailey finished fifth in the 800-meter run (2:53.14).
Beckman was fifth in theh pole vault (7-0) and Makayla Reiber was fifth in the high jump (4-6).
Morrice’s Valentine first
DAVISON — Emma Valentine of Morrice placed first in the high jump at Thursday’s Shake Off the Rust Invitational at Davison.
Valentine cleared 5-feet, 3 inches to place first overall.
BASEBALL
Lake Fenton 17, Corunna 6 (8 Inn.)
CORUNNA — Lake Fenton stayed unbeaten but needed extra innings to beat Corunna, 17-6, Thursday.
The game was deadlocked at 6-6 through seven innings but the Blue Devils erupted for 11 runs in the eighth to improve to 3-0 overall and 3-0 in the Flint Metro League. Corunna fell to 2-3 and 0-3 in the Flint Metro.
“We made too many errors and walked too many guys to beat a team of Lake Fenton’s caliber,” said Corunna coach Chuck Osika.
Corbin Reed had three doubles and drove in two runs for the Cavaliers. Jaden Herrick and Braden Andrejack each had two hits.
Herrick took the loss for the Cavaliers, who were guilty of issuing 10 walks through a combined three pitchers.
Byron sweeps Bath
BYRON — Byron downed Bath twice, 15-0 and 12-6 Thursday.
The first game spanned three innings with Troy Bedell earning the mound victory. Bedell allowed just two hits while striking out five and walking four.
Trevor Ritter had two hits and two RBIs for the Eagles.
Tyler Hermann had three hits in the second game with a pair of RBIs.
Hermann and Bryce Ritter combined on a six-hitter on the mound.
SOFTBALL
Owosso doubles up Goodrich
GOODRICH — Owosso swept Goodrich 5-0 and 10-4 Thursday.
The Trojans (now 6-0 overall) got home runs from Reese Thayer and Macy Irelan in Game 1. Irelan and Sydney Somers each stroked two hits for the winning side.
Irelan allowed just two hits with eight strikeouts in Game 1.
The senior righthander then came back to pitch a four-hitter with 14 strikeouts in Game 2.
Owosso featured the three-hit swinging of Lexi Hemker and Irelan. Jamie Maier and Thayer each drove in two runs.
Lake Fenton sweeps Cavs
CORUNNA — Lake Fenton swept Corunna 7-0 and 20-4 Thursday to lower Corunna to 0-7 overall.
Kira Patrick singled and tripled for Corunna in the second game. Jenna Bauman doubled and singled. Both Patrick and Bauman drove in a run.
Addy Henry took the losses in both games for the Cavaliers. She struck out two and walked none in the first game. In Game 2, she struck out one and walked three.
GIRLS SOCCER
Durand 8, Carson City-Crystal 0
CARSON CITY — Izzy Konesny scored six goals and Haley Carpenter added two goals to lead Durand past Carson City-Crystal, 8-0, in a girls soccer season opener Thursday.
Rylee Remington made eight saves for the Railroaders on the windy day.
Konesny put Durand up 1-0 in the first half and that’s how the score stayed until halftime.
Konesny scored five second-half goals with Carpenter adding two as the game ended with eight minutes left in regulation due to the mercy rule.
Durand was coming off a winless season last year.
Laingsburg 8, Maple Valley 0
VERMONTVILLE — Laingsburg blanked Maple Valley 8-0 Thursday as Ivy Collier delivered a hat trick.
The Wolfpack got two goals from Lorna Strieff and one each from Grace Elfring, Addison Elkins, and Dakota Ballard.
Laingsburg improved to 2-0 in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference and 2-2 overall.
GIRLS TENNIS
Holly 7, Corunna 1
HOLLY — Holly downed Corunna 7-1 Thursday in Flint Metro League action.
The Cavaliers featured Emma Challender’s victory at No. 2 singles.
Challender swept Paige Vogel, 6-4, 6-1.
Corunna’s Marissa Rowe went three sets at No. 3 singles but lost to Daisy Braid, who won 6-2, 4-6, 10-1.
