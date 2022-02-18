ELSIE — Friday’s 67-22 victory over Mt. Morris gave Ovid-Elsie’s girls basketball team the outright Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championship, its first league crown since 1984.
The win was a wholly unsurprising coronation — seeing as no team has done better than finish within 18 of O-E since the team’s opening 54-52 win over Ionia and Mt. Morris has zero MMAC wins. The Marauders blasted the Panthers 26-3 in the first quarter and never looked back.
Ovid-Elsie’s (17-0, 13-0 MMAC) massive margin of victory came courtesy of a huge advantage in the possession battle. The Marauders took nearly twice as many shots as Mt. Morris, 63-35, outrebounding the Panthers by 11 and stealing the ball a whopping 30 times.
Leading the charge on offense and defense for O-E was sophomore Evalyn Cole. Cole had seven steals and scored 17 points on 7 of 10 shooting from the field, earning high praise from coach Ryan Cunningham after the game.
“Evalyn did an amazing job at both ends of the floor,” he said. “Her energy was contagious and it helped propel us to this monumental win.”
Another sophomore, Ava Bates, was the team’s second-leading scorer, with 10. Bates also shared the team lead in rebounds with Hailee Campbell at six.
Leading scorer on the year, senior Caitlyn Walter, had a bit of a rough night, scoring just nine points on 4 of 17 shooting, but her teammates more than picked up the slack.
Ovid-Elsie Scoring: Rylee Lewis 3 0-0 6, Kaylee Hall 1 0-0 2, Caitlyn Walter 4 0-0 9, Braylon Byrnes 3 0-0 6, Braeden Tokar 3 2-2 8, Evalyn Cole 7 2-2 17, Hailee Campbell 2 5-6 9, Ava Bates 3 3-3 10. Totals 26 12-13 67.
New Lothrop 62, Byron 27
BYRON — A career-high 30 points from sophomore Alexis Miller set the tone for the New Lothrop as it trounced Byron 62-27 Friday.
The Hornets wasted little time establishing themselves in this one, treating the Eagles to an 18-0 goose egg in the first quarter.
The Hornets had 15 assists on 21 field goals and shot 48% (12-for-25) from 3-point range. Miller had five of those 3s.
Despite the win, the Hornets (14-4, 11-2 MMAC) lost their chance to make a play from a conference title, thanks to Ovid-Elsie’s win Friday over Mt. Morris. Byron fell to 3-14 (2-10) with the loss. The Eagles’ leading scorer was Haylee Schott, with 10 points.
New Lothrop Scoring: Lily Bruff 1 1-2 4, Marissa Rombach 3 3-4 9, Yates 2 1-3 5, Ashlyn Orr 2 0-0 6, Alexis Miller 10 5-5 30, Madison Wheeler 3 0-0 8. Totals 21 8-9 62.
Byron Scoring: Kierra Conlen 1 0-0 2, Ashley Nixon 1 0-0 2, Mya Foster 4 1-2 7, Reese Forgie 0 1-4 1, Haylee Schott 5 0-0 10, Jordan Huhn 2 0-0 5. Totals 11 2-6 27.
Chesaning 48, Montrose 36
CHESANING — An 18-5 lead for the Chesaning after one quarter did not translate to a stress-free game against Friday, but the Indians repeled a Rams comeback attempt and emerged victorious, 48-36.
Chesaning trotted out an all-12th-grade starting five for Senior Night and honored the group at halftime while holding a 24-17 lead.
One of those seniors, Lilly Skaryd, scored a team-high 16 points, also collecting seven rebounds (another team-high) and four steals. Sophomore Ava Devereaux, was in dreaming distance of a triple-double with eight points, seven steals and six assists.
Chesaning improved to 13-5 overall and 9-4 in the MMAC.
Chesaning Scoring: Lilly Skaryd 16, Ava Devereaux 8, Charley Mahan 8, Hanna Oakes 6, Kennedy McAlpine 5, Kylie Morse 4, Avery Butcher 1. Total 48.
Durand 61, LakeVille 34
DURAND — Durand was in fine form Friday after a week off, routing Otisville LakeVille 61-34 Friday.
The star of the show was junior Jordyn Lawrence who went off for 24 points. Izzy Konesny added 11.
Sixteen of Lawrence’s 24 points came in the first half. Durand coach Dave Inman praised his team for being, “laser focused on what we had to do,” and giving seniors Jade Garske, Jessica Winslow and Marionna Callender a Senior Night to remember.
Callender had a particularly touching evening, scoring her first basket of the season after months spent battling back from injury. Garske and Winslow scored eight points apiece.
The win gives the Railroaders a record of 12-6 overall and 8-5 in the MMAC.
Durand Scoring: Rebecca Gilbert 2 0-0 4, Samantha Leydig 0 2-2 2, Jordyn Lawrence 10 0-0 24, Izzy Konesny 4 1-3 11, Jade Garske 3 0-0 8, Mackenzi Aslin 1 0-0 2, Marionna Callender 1 0-0 2, Jessica Winslow 4 0-0 8. Totals 24 3-5 61.
Laingsburg 41, Saranac 32
SARANAC — Laingsburg earned a road win over Saranac on Friday, 41-32.
It was a scrappy effort by the Wolfpack, who built their advantage little-by-little, without much margin for error.
Senior forward Lorna Strieff pulled down 13 rebounds. Junior Ellie Baynes had eight boards of her own and shouldered the bulk of the scoring load with 15 points.
Laingsburg improved to 7-11 overall and 5-9 in the CMAC.
Laingsburg Scoring: Lorna Strieff 0 5-7 5, Brooke Putnam 1 0-0 2, Bella Strieff 1 0-0 2, Ella Merrell 2 2-6 8, Julia Starr 2 3-4 9, Ellie Baynes 4 4-4 15. Totals 10 14-21 41.
Clio 28, Owosso 26
CLIO — Owosso fell 28-26 to Clio Mustangs 28-26 Friday night, according to the MHSAA website.
The Trojans fell to 5-13 overall and 1-8 in the Flint Metro League. No
