BRECKENRIDGE — Brady Birchmeier and Avery Morse each hit two home runs and New Lothrop’s baseball team swept Breckenridge, 14-6 and 11-6, Friday.
New Lothrop, 8-2 overall, smacked 26 hits while scoring 25 runs in the non-conference twinbill.
The Hornets committed just two errors all day long.
“We hit the ball well and we played good defense,” said New Lothrop coach Ben Almasy.
“Breckenridge is a very good team and they put a lot of pressure on us,” he added. “They will be a top four or top eight team in their division.”
Birchmeier was the winning pitcher in relief in Game 1. He worked two innings and gave up no runs and one hit with four strikeouts.
Birchmeier leveled a 3-run homer and added another hit while driving in four runs. Ty Kohlmann had three hits and three RBIs. Morse and Jordan Belmar each had two hits.
In the nightcap, Birchmeier powered another 3-run homer and a double. He finished the day with nine RBIs.
Morse swatted two solo homers and drove in three runs. Kohlmann had a triple and a double.
Julius Garza was the winning pitcher in relief. He worked two innings and surrendered no runs and no hits. Garza struck out five and walked one.
Chesaning wins, ties
ST. LOUIS — Chesaning downed St. Louis, 12-5, in the first game of a baseball doubleheader Thursday before both teams battled to a wild 5-5 tie in Game 2.
Lucas Powell collected his first varsity baseball victory in the opener. Powell pitched all seven innings and allowed four earned runs on six hits with nine strikeouts and one walk.
Tyler Sager banged three hits in three at-bats for the Indians. Sager, who also drew two walks, drove in two runs.
Nash Wendling, Powell and Nate Marshall all had two hits and two RBIs.
In Game 2, Sager powered two hits and drove in two runs. Powell also delivered two hits with one RBI.
Chesaning was able to turn a double play to end the game and preserve the tie as darkness descended in the seventh inning
St. Louis scored the tying run on a wild pitch.
Reliever Eli Escamilla then got the next batter to strike out on three pitches. With one out and a runner on third, St. Louis flew out to left fielder Powell, who fired a strike to catcher Dylan James who then tagged the runner out for the double play.
Chesaning now stands 6-5-1 overall.
