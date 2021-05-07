CORUNNA — Corunna downed Brandon 15-0 and 8-3 in a Flint Metro League twinbill Thursday.
Carson Socia toss three hitless innings in the first game with two strikeouts. Corunna (8-8, 2-8 Flint Metro) had 10 hits and took advantage of six Brandon errors. Gavin Darling had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs for the Cavaliers. Scout Jones had two hits with one RBI.
The nightcap spanned five innings before it was called due to wet field conditions. Caleb Stahr was the winning pitcher. He worked all five innings and gave up three runs on three hits. He struck out four and walked two.
Corunna totaled eight hits with two coming from Stahr and Socia. Stahr and Jack Belmer each drove in two runs.
Corunna stretched its winning streak to four games entering Saturday’s Lansing Waverly Tournament.
Brandon fell to 5-8 in the Flint Metro League.
Owosso falls twice
CLIO — Clio defeated Owosso 6-1 and 11-8 on a soggy Thursday.
The Trojans (1-11 Flint Metro League) got hits from Zach Evon, Teddy Worthington, Peyton Fields and Hugh Doyle in the first game. Doyle started on the mound and gave up five runs on eight hits.
In the nightcap, Owosso had a season-high 11 hits, with Jay Tuttle lining three. Wyatt Leland and Worthington also had multiple hits for the Trojans. Corbin Thompson stole two bases.
Ben Welz started, allowing six runs on six hits. Evon closed the game out of the bullpen.
Clio improved to 4-5-1 in the Flint Metro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.