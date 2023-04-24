CLIO — Corunna’s baseball team swept Clio in a doubleheader Monday, winning each game by an identical 6-4 margin.
The Cavaliers now stand 9-3 overall and 5-3 in the Flint Metro League.
Colby Ardelean opened the doubleheader with a homer on the very first pitch. He later added a double and finished the game with three RBI.
Collin Thompson captured the pitching victory. Thompson worked all seven innings. He gave up four runs and six hits with two strikeouts and no walks. He was charged with one earned run.
Corbin Reed and Thompson each added two hits.
In Game 2, Corunna overcame a 2-0 deficit with four runs in the third and two more in the seventh. Clio scored two in both the first and sixth innings.
The Cavaliers broke a 4-4 tie in the top of the seventh. Colby Ardelean scored from third on a bunt single by Thompson.
Braden Andrejack was the winning pitcher in relief. He worked three innings and was charged with two runs on five hits. He struck out three and walked one. Logan Vowell pitched the final inning to get the save. He gave up no runs and no hits. Vowell had one strikeout and one walk.
Ardelean started and worked three innings. He gave up two runs on five hits, with three strikeouts and one walk.
Ardelean lined three hits while Vowell, Thoompson and Decklan Davis each tagged two hits. Reed drove in two runs and had one hit.
“We didn’t play our best tonight but we are leaving Cliio with two very important wins,” said Corunna coach Chuck Osika. “I am proud of the way the guys battled today.”
Clio fell to 2-8 overall and 2-6 in the Flint Metro.
Lake Fenton
doubles up Owosso
LINDEN — Owosso couldn’t hang with Flint Metro Stars Division frontrunner Lake Fenton on Monday, getting dunked twice in an evening doubleheader, 12-2, 12-2.
The Trojans were limited to three hits in the first game, coming off the bats of Corbin Thompson, Daniel Wittum and Hoyt Patrick. Hugh Doyle pitched the first four innings before giving way to Zach Evon for the final two frames.
In Game 2, the Trojans got two hits, one from Thompson and one from Gage Davis.
Camden Caswell started on the mound for OHS and pitched solid four innings, according to the Trojan coaching staff.
Laingsburg takes first
loss of season
LAINGSBURG — Darkness encroached on the nightcap of Laingsburg’s doubleheader against Haslett Monday, ending the game after five innings of play with the Wolfpack down 13-11. The game goes into the books as Laingsburg’s first loss of the season after an 11-0 start that included an 11-1 win over Haslett in Monday’s early game.
Had the second half of Monday’s twinbill been able to go the distance, the ‘Pack may well have been able to scrape a win, having erased a 10-3 deficit with a seven-run fourth inning, before falling behind again in the fifth.
Perry 13, Saranac 12
PERRY — Perry scored five times in the bottom of the seventh to pull out a 13-12 victory over Saranac in the first game of a scheduled doubleheader Monday.
Game 2 did not finish.
Nolan Krupp swatted three hits with an RBI for Perry in the first game. Cole Sawyer had two hits and drove in two runs while Brady Burns had two hits with an RBI.
SOFTBALL
Perry splits
SARANAC — Perry broke even Monday, salvaging a split with a 13-3 victory in five innings in Game 2 after losing the first game to Saranac, 6-2.
Sara Austin of Perry laced three hits in the first game. Austin also took the pitching loss. She worked seven innings and permitted six runs on four hits. Austin struck out seven and walked two.
In the nightcap, the Ramblers won by 10 runs. Madison Kloeckner was the wining pitcher. She gave up three runs and three hits with five strikeouts and no walks.
Madison Ralston had three hits and two RBI for Perry while Grace Spiess banged three hits with three RBI.
O-E sweeps Byron
BYRON — Ovid-Elsie swept Byron 12-1 and 15-3 Monday.
Olivia Burt was the winning pitcher in Game 1, allowing just two hits in three innings and striking out three. Ashland Particka homered for the Marauders to headline the offensive attack.
In Game 2, Kaitlyn Fry was the winning pitcher. She spaced three hits over six innings with six strikeouts. O-E improved to 5-1 in the MMAC.
Particka batted 5-for-5 in the nightcap.
Blue Devils take 2 from OHS
LINDEN — Lake Fenton captured 8-2, 11-3 victories over Owosso Monday.
In Game 1, Owosso (4-8 overall, 4-6 FML) got three hits apiece from Jamie Maier and Audri Hrncharik.
In the nightcap, the Trojans were paced by two-hit swingers Hrncharik, Maier, Emily Pumford and Danica Dwyer.
Clio sweeps Cavs
CLIO — Clio swept Corunna 15-0 in four innings and 13-2 in five innings Monday.
Kayla Shepard batted 1-for-2 for the Cavs in Game 1. Addy Henry took the loss, striking out three and walking one in 32/3 innings.
Corunna got hits from Claire Milton, Jenna Bauman and Kelly Sims in Game 2. Henry pitched all four innings and walked one.
BOYS GOLF
Durand 186, Carman-Ainsworth 219
DURAND — Connor Hovis shot a team-low 42 round to lead Durand past Flint Carman-Ainsworth, 186-219 Monday at Dutch Hollow.
The Railroaders were also supported by Kwin Knapp (44), Mason Pancheck (45) and Blake Robinson (55).
The 186 is Durand’s low round of the season despite missing two regular starters.
Laingsburg second at Oak Lane
WEBBERVILLE — Laingsburg finished second at the Dansville Jamboree at Oak Lane in Webberville Monday.
The Wolfpack totaled a 188 while Fowler was first at 182. Bath was third (198) with Pewamo-Westphalia shooting fourth (204) and Portland St. Patrick fifth (209).
Eli Woodruff of Laingsburg tied for second individually with a 43. Seth Sivak and Aiden Maddaloni each shot 46s to tie for fifth place.
Linden 182, Owosso 185
LINDEN — Linden edged Owosso by three strokes, 182-185, Monday at Spring Meadows.
Owen Feldpausch shot a career-low 40 to lead the Trojans. Next came Jon Mazza (43), Ryan Dahl (47) and Tucker Lewis (44).
“The players have posted the four best scores of the past four years this season,” said Owosso coach Dave Owens. “We have competed in every match but we are just looking to get over the wall and get that first victory of the season.”
GIRLS TENNIS
Ithaca 7, Chesaning 1
CHESANING — Chesaning fell 7-1 to Ithaca Monday at home.
The Indians’ lone victory came at No. 3 singles.
Alexandre Moore captured a 6-0, 6-1 win.
GIRLS SOCCER
Kearsley 3, Owosso 1
FLINT — Olivia Savage scored her first career goal on a second-half penalty kick but Owosso lost 3-1 at Flint Kearsley Monday.
Lily Usher made 17 saves for the Trojans.
Kearsley led in shots, 32-6.
TRACK AND FIELD
New Lothrop boys fifth
BRECKENRIDGE — The New Lothrop boys track and field team finished fifth out of 14 schools at Saturday’s Trent Carter Huskie Invitational.
The Hornets scored 51 points. Durand was sixth with 40.
New Lothrop won the 4x100 relay with Nolan Mulcahy, Nick Barnette, Ethan Birchmeier and Kaven Unangst (46.59).
New Lothrop’s Cole Yaros was second in the 800 run (2:13.61).
Dylan McDonald of Durand won the discus (127-3) .
Durand also received runner-up efforts from Gabe Lynn (100 dash, 11.81 and 200 dash, 23.75).
In the girls competition, New Lothrop was eighth with 39 points and Durand placed ninth with 37.
Durand’s Taylor Carlson won the long jump (16-03/4).
Carley Martin of New Lothrop was third in the shot put (32-5).
The Hornets were third in the 4x100 relay with Kayla Hopkins, Lily Bruff, Elizabeth Heslip and Laina Yates (55.32). New Lothrop was also third in the 4x400 relay with Heslip, Emma Bishop, Josie Bauman and Yates (4:45.54).
