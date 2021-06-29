BYRON — To say Sarah Marvin completed her track and field career at Byron with a bang would be an understatement.
Marvin not only repeated as both the Division 3 state shot put and discus champion, but did it in record-setting fashion, showing she is one of the best throwers in the country.
The 2021 Argus-Press All-Area Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year went unbeaten this spring in the shot put and placed first in the discus in every meet but three (she was second at Oxford, Midland and Comstock Park).
She won the Division 3 shot put title with a throw of 50 feet, 9 1/2 inches, becoming the first female in MHSAA history — regardless of class — to eclipse the 50-foot mark at the state meet.
In the discus, she eclipsed her personal-best throw by 5 feet, 5 inches with a toss of 160-0, the best MHSAA Division 3 discus throw in state meet history.
“I think the state meet was definitely the highlight of the season for me,” Marvin said. “That was really awesome … but not only that, my twin sister Becky took third in both (events). It was just an awesome day and definitely the biggest highlight of the season.”
At the Badar meet in Flint four days before the state finals, Sarah Marvin unleashed a shot put throw of 51-0 1/4 inch. It was the longest throw of the season in MHSAA competition for the shot put.
Then, the Thursday after the state meet, Marvin went to Pennsylvania and threw a lifetime-best 51-11. That throw came at the Garage Strength Meet and is the longest throw in Michigan history by a girl. It eclipsed her shot put throw of 51-4 3/4 she recorded last summer, also in Pennsylvania.
“That was pretty awesome,” she said. “I would definitely say the shot put is my best event and my favorite event of the two.”
Marvin will continue her track and field career at the University of Michigan, following in the footsteps of her mother, Theresa Marvin.
“I’m really looking forward to training there (at Michigan) and going to school there and furthering my athletic career,” Marvin said.
Marvin was a first-team All-Area selection in 2019, when she won both the shot put and discus state titles. There was no track and field season in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Marvin, a standout basketball player, won The Argus-Press Player of the Year award in that sport the last three seasons.
Her older sister, Jessica Marvin, was the Girls Track Athlete of the Year in 2015.
The Argus-Press 2021
Girls Track and Field
All-Area Team
ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Sarah Marvin, Byron
Marvin repeated as the MHSAA Lower Peninsula Division 3 state champion in both the shot put and discus. The senior set a new state meet record for all classes by winning the shot put with a throw of 50 feet, 9 1/2-inches. It was the first time a female had ever thrown further than 50 feet at the state meet. She won the discus with a Division 3 state meet record throw of 160-0.
FIRST TEAM
Distance Runners
Lilly Evans, Corunna
Evans placed fifth in the state at the Division 2 finals in the 3,200-meter run (a season-best 11 minutes, 22.29 seconds) and also placed seventh in the state in the 1,600 (5:18.32). The senior finished third in the 1,600 (a season-best 5:07.73) at the Lansing Honor Roll Meet. She was the regional and Flint Metro League champion in both events.
Evie Wright, Corunna
Wright placed 10th at the Division 2 state finals in the 3,200 (11:55.59). The senior was second in the Flint Metro League in both the 1,600 and 3,200 runs; she also placed second in the 3,200 and fourth in the 1,600 at regionals. She clocked a season-best time of 5:16.98 in the 1,600 and 11:22.4 in the 3,200.
Sprinter
Emma Kribs, Laingsburg
The junior finished fourth at the MHSAA Lower Peninsula Division 3 finals in the 100-meter dash in personal-best time of 12.53 seconds. Kribs was first in the 100 at the Greater Lansing Honor Roll Meet of Champions (12.71) and also placed seventh in the 200 dash (27.01). She was third in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference Championships in both events. Kribs’ best time in the 200 was 26.88 seconds. Kribs was also the All-Area first team sprinter as a freshman in 2019.
Hurdles
Jenna Belmas, Byron
The senior clocked a season-best time of 18.26 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles and placed first in that event at two of the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference jamborees. Her best time in the 300 hurdles was 57.36 seconds; she also placed first in that event at the MMAC jamboree at New Lothrop. She was third in the 100 hurdles at the Marauder Lions Club Invite and fourth in the 300 hurdles at the Davison Twlight Classic.
Field Events
Emma Valentine, Morrice
The freshman, injured for much of the year, finished strong by winning the Division 4 state championship in the high jump with a personal-best height of 5-4. She finished first at the Greater Lansing Honor Roll Meet in the high jump (5-3). She was a regional runner-up (5-2) and placed first at the Pewamo-Westphalia Early Bird Invitational, Fulton Invitational and GAC Qualification All Comers Meet.
Becky Marvin, Byron
The Byron senior placed third at the Division 3 state finals in both the shot put and the discus. She had season-best throws of 38-5 1/2 in the shot put and 119-7 in the discus. She placed second in both throwing events at the MMAC Championships, regionals and the Badar Meet in Flint.
Sprint Relay
Perry’s 400-meter relay team of Kallei Brown, Jadyn Johnson, Anna Nixon and Hailey Lewis finished third at the Division 3 state finals in 51.25 seconds. The same group finished first at regionals in a school-record time of 51.17 seconds.
Distance Relay
Corunna’s 3,200 relay team of Iley Doyle, Tatum Galbavi, Evie Wright and Lilly Evans clocked a season-best time of 10:57.26 April 28 during a Flint Metro League meet at home against Clio.
SECOND TEAM
Distance Runners
Clara Krupp, New Lothrop
The junior was the MMAC champion in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs. She placed fourth at regionals in the 800 and 1,600, with season-best times of 2:30.50 and 5:24.75. She finished 16th in the state in the 1,600. Her best time in the 3,200 was 12:16.02.
Emma Cochrane, Perry
Cochrane placed 24th in the 800-meter run at the Division 3 finals. She finished in 2:38.53. She finished second at regionals in the 800 with a season-best time of 2:27.21.
Sprinter
Ashley Bila, Laingsburg
Bila, a freshman, clocked a season-best time of 13.25, placing fourth at the CMAC Championships in the 100-meter dash. She was third at the Jon Nugent Invitatonal at Bath in the same event. Bila was fifth in the 100 at regionals in 13.49.
Hurdles
Jade Evans, Corunna
Evans had season best times of 19.62 and 54.86 seconds in the 100 and 300 hurdles, respectively. She finished ninth at the Division 2 regionals in the 300 hurdles and 14th in the 100 hurdles. She was fourth at the Flint Metro League Championships in the 300 hurdles and sixth in the 100 hurdles.
Field Events
Shaily Baynes, Laingsburg
Baynes, the school record-holder, cleared 11 feet in the pole vault to place second in the state in Division 3. She was first in the pole vault at the Greater Lansing Honor Roll Meet of Champions at 11-0. She also finished first in the pole vault at the CMAC Championships and regionals, both at 10-6.
Hailey Lewis, Perry
Lewis placed second in the state in the long jump, covering 17-5 1/2, a personal-best and the second-longest leap in school history. She placed second in the long jump at the Greater Lansing Honor Roll Meet of Champions. She was the Greater Lansing Activities Conference champion in the long jump.
Sprint Relay
Laingsburg’s 400 relay team of Emma Kribs, Grace Borgman, Ashley Bila and Hailey Bila finished second at the Lansing Honor Roll Meet of Champions in a season-best time of 51.22 seconds. It eclipsed the fourth-place run of Perry’s 400 relay squad.
Distance Relay
Perry’s 1,600 relay team of Kallei Brown, Emma Cochrane, Jadyn Johnson and Hailey Lewis had a season-best time of 4:23.36 while placing second at regionals. They would later finish 22nd in the state.
Honorable Mention
Ellie Toney, Corunna
Neele’ge’ Sims, Corunna
Ashlee Napier, Corunna
Allison Glass, Byron
Anna Nixon, Perry
Libby Summerland, Owosso
Claire Agnew, Owosso
Jaidyn Sadler, Perry
Macy BeGole, Morrice
Elizabeth Heslip, New Lothrop
Hailey Lewis, Perry
