PERRY — Perry’s track and field teams delivered a Senior Night sweep over visiting Vermontville Maple Valley Wednesday to tune up for Saturday’s Division 3 regional meet at Chesaning High School.
The Perry boys finished their dual-meet season at 3-3 by overpowering Maple Valley, 110-26, at Bump Lardie Field.
Leading the way for the Ramblers was senior sprinter Rease Teel, who won the 100-meter dash in a season-best time of 11.22 seconds. Teel also prevailed in the 200 dash (22.82) and anchored Perry’s 4x100 relay with Josh Nance, Nic Barber and Russell Pickell (47.91).
Teel said he felt best in the 100 dash. He led a 1-2-3 sweep with teammates Barber (11.95) and Pickell (12.31) running personal-best times for second and third place, respectively. Teel got the early jump and never wavered, continuing to pull away in the closing stages.
“I ran a season-best 11.22 in the 100,” Teel said. “And it was .01 away from my PR. I’m feeling pretty good, strong and fast. The 100 went well.”
Chandler Webb won the pole vault with a personal-best height of 12 feet even. That was believed to be a Perry freshman record, and Webb tried but couldn’t clear 12-3.
“My PR coming into today was an 11-6,” Webb said. “I went 11-9 after that on three tries, my first PR of the night. I’m very happy with the performance.”
Webb also won the 300-meter intermediate hurdles with a personal-best time of 49.46.
Mason Nosis, another Perry freshman, won b0th the 800 run (2:28.77) and the 1600 run (5:44.29).
Other individual Perry winners were Pickell (long jump, 17-2.5), Jacob Adkins (high jump, 5-4), Ethan Hardy (discus, a personal-best 111-8), Barber (shot put, 36-7.5) and Will Loos (3200 run, 12:45.73).
The Ramblers also won the 4x200 relay, with Brody Webb, Barber, Sawyer Beardslee and Nance (1:42.41); and the 4x800 relay, with Elliott Mergos, Loos, Eric Fisher and Joshua Hinkley (14:44.76).
The Perry girls also enjoyed a stellar day with senior Anna Nixon going 4-for-4. Nixon won the discus with a season-best throw of 112 feet, 5 inches. It was a particularly good throw since it would have qualified her for a state finals finish were it thrown at the regionals.
“It was good — I got a season record,” Nixon said. “Discus is my favorite for sure and we’ve made a lot of progress this year.”
Nixon, under the tutelage of throwing coach Theresa Marvin, said it was a good day for her with the discus. Nixon did not compete in the shot put.
Nixon said she’ll be concentrating on two events at Saturday’s regionals.
“I’ll be doing long jump and discus,” the senior said. “I’m hoping to qualify for states on my first discus throw and my first long jump. I’m hoping to make states in both of them.”
Nixon is expecting to do just that.
She is the defending regional champion in both events and finished fifth in the discus at last year’s state finals and placing 19th in the state in the long jump.
“Anna had a good day today and she’s pretty consistent,” said Perry track coach Steve Bentley. “So 102 (feet in discus) is the state qualifier and we’re trying to get her to be consistently over the state qualifier.”
Nixon won three other events — winning the long jump (15-6.5), narrowly winning the 100 dash over teammate Abigail Cochrane in a photo finish, 13.59 to 13.68, and also winning the 4x100 relay with teammates Madison Reeder, Cochrane and Ava Hansen (57.86).
Cochrane won the 200 dash (28.42) and the high jump (4-6), Evelyn Hinkley won the 800 run (3:47.68) and the 1600 run (8:20.59) and Albri Larner won the 400 dash (1:38.34) and pole vault (7-0).
“I did pretty well in all of my events today but I’m really happy with the 200,” Cochrane said. “I led by, a long shot. It’s not as easy PR’ing when you don’t have anybody right next to you but it was still nice to get a good win.”
Other individual winners for Perry were Sydney Rose (shot put, 29-9.25) and Jaidyn Sadler (100 hurdles, 22.93).
Perry also prevailed in the 4x200 relay, with Reeder, Hinkley, Madison Wilcox and Rose (3:10.54).
Bentley said, all in all, it was a successful day for both Perry teams and now the team will rest for the next three days and get ready for the big one, the regionals, which start at 9 a.m.
“I think the boys 3-3 record is the best that we’ve had in the last five years,” Bentley said. “The girls were 2-4 and we kind of did the same as we did last year but we have a really small team with eight girls … We just wanted to take it a little easy tonight (with the regionals looming) and this was a re-scheduled meet. We normally run on Tuesday but with a Saturday regional, I was OK running today. It gives us three days of rest.”
