NEW LOTHROP — Brooke Wenzlick scored 24 points and New Lothrop held off Ovid-Elsie 37-33 Friday.
Wenzlick added five rebounds and three assists for the Hornets (10-10, 9-5 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference).
“We made some big plays when it counted, took care of the ball late in the fourth quarter,” New Lothrop coach Jim Perry said. “Brooke Wenzlick played an amazing all around game tonight and others stepped up when called upon.”
Lauren Barton had 11 points for the Maruaders (14-6, 9-5 MMAC), while Caitlyn Walter added seven. O-E finished the regular season with its most wins since going 14-7 in 1997.
Chesaning 63, Mt. Morris 12
MT. MORRIS — Sidnee Struck scored 15 points with nine rebounds and Chesaning cruised past Mt. Morris.
Claire Greenfelder scored 12 points for the Indians (16-4, 12-2 MMAC). Jordyn Bishop had 11 points and five rebounds.
“We started out slow tonight but finally started making some baskets midway in the first,” Chesaning coach Ryan Ferry said. “Our defense was good tonight and led us to the victory. I am proud of this team and how much they have accomplished this year. This is one of the hardest working teams I have ever coached. I am excited to start post season play.”
Chesaning finished the regular season with its most wins under Ferry, now in his fourth season, and most since going 18-6 in 2008-09.
Byron 61, LakeVille 13
OTISVILLE — Sarah Marvin had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Byron closed out a perfect league season with a rout of Otisville LakeVille.
Raegan Forgie added 12 points for the Eagles (19-1, 14-0 MMAC), who surpassed the 1990 team’s school record for wins in a season. That team went 18-5.
Makayla Clement scored 10 points with six steals for Byron, while Becky Marin had 10 points and seven rebounds. LakeVille (0-20, 0-14) went winless in the regular season.
SASA 42, Morrice 25
SAGINAW — Morrice closed its regular season with a 42-27 setback Friday to Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy.
Zena Latunski led the Orioles (14-5) with nine points and six rebounds. No other Morrice player scored more than four points. Gracie Nowak added seven rebounds and Jenna Smith had five steals.
Makaiya Thomas scored a game-high 16 points for SASA (16-4).
Morrice begins district play Wednesday against Portland St. Patrick.
NEW LOTHROP 37, OVID-ELSIE 33
OVID-ELSIE (14-6, 9-5 MMAC): Kalista Bancroft 0-2 0-0 0, Kiah Longoria 0-2 2-4 4, Tristin Ziola 2-2 0-0 4, Caitlyn Walter 2-13 1-2 7, Kaylee Hall 0-4 0-0 0, Braylon Byrnes 1-4 1-2 3, Lauren Barton 4-13 3-4 11, Madison Cunningham 2-4 0-2 6. Totals: 11-44 7-14 37.
NEW LOTHROP (10-10, 9-5 MMAC): Lauren Riley 1-5, 0-0 2, Emily Gross 0-1 0-0 0, Makayla Lienau 0-2 1-3 1, Brooke Wenzlick 8-14 5-9 24, Madison Wheeler 3-3 0-2 6, Caela Bushre 2-3 0-0 4. Totals: 14-28 6-14 37.
Ovid-Elsie 10 6 8 9 — 33
New Lothrop 10 7 11 9 — 37
3-Point Goals: New Lothrop 3-8 (Riley 0-1, Gross 0-1, Wenzlick 3-5, Bushre 0-1); Ovid-Elsie 4-15 (Bancroft 0-1, Walter 2-8, Hall 0-2, Byrnes 0-1, Cunningham 2-3). Rebounds: New Lothrop 18 (Gross 6, Lienau 6, Wenzlick 5). Total Fouls (Fouled out): New Lothrop 8; Ovid-Elsie 14 (none). Assists: New Lothrop 5 (Wenzlick 3). Steals: New Lothrop 5 (Lienau 3). Turnovers: New Lothrop 9.
SASA 42, MORRICE 25
MORRICE (14-5): Gracie Nowak 2 0-1 4, Kaylee McGowan 0 0-2 0, Abi Beam 1 0-0 3, Zena Latunski 4 1-2 9, Olivia Riley 2 0-0 4, Jenna Smith 1 1-6 3, Marlaina Ash 1 0-2 2. Totals: 10 2-12 25.
SASA (16-4): Makaiya Thomas 8 0-0 16.
Morrice 2 5 11 9 — 25
SASA 15 10 6 11 — 42
3-Point Goals: SASA 2 (Thomas 2); Morrice 1 (Beam). Rebounds: SASA 35; Morrice 32 (Nowak 7, Latunski 6, Jenna O’Berry 6). Assists: Morrice 7. Steals: Morrice 12 (Smith 5, Nowak 3). Blocked Shots: Morrice (Nowak 1).
CHESANING 63, MT. MORRIS 12
CHESANING (16-4, 12-2 MMAC): Sidnee Struck 15 points, Claire Greenfelder 12, Jordyn Bishop 11, Julia Bishop 6, Allison Oakes 6, Karissa Ferry 3, Lauren Schirle 3, Lilly Cooper 2, Meghan Florian 2, Lilly Skyard 1. Totals: 63.
MT. MORRIS (6-14, 2-12 MMAC): No stats available. Totals: 12.
Chesaning 16 17 24 6 — 63
Mt. Morris 3 3 0 6 — 12
Rebounds: Chesaning (Struck 9, Ferry 9, Haylei Drope 6). Assists: Chesaning (Struck 2, Greenfelder 2, Drope 2). Steals: Chesaning (Schirle 4).
BYRON 61, LAKEVILLE 13
BYRON (19-1, 14-0 MMAC): Olivia Krejci 1 0-0 2, Allison Hooley 0 1-2 1, Rebekah Cornell 1 1-3 3, MaryAnn Montgomery 1 0-0 3, Sarah Marvin 4 4-4 13, Makayla Clement 5 0-0 10, Raegan Forgie 5 2-2 12, Becky Marvin 4 2-3 10, Makenna Clement 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 10-17 61.
LAKEVILLE (0-20, 0-14 MMAC): Totals: 5 0-2 13.
Byron 22 20 7 12 — 61
LakeVille 0 0 5 8 — 13
3-Point Goals: LakeVille 3; Byron 2 (S. Marvin 1, Montgomery 1). Rebounds: Byron (S. Marvin 11, B. Marvin 7). Total Fouls (Fouled out): LakeVille 14; Byron 7. Assists: Byron (Forgie 4, S. Marvin 3, Makayla Clement 3). Steals: Byron (Makayla Clement 6, Forgie 5).
