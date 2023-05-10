ELSIE — Laingsburg swept Ovid-Elsie in baseball, winning 14-2 in five innings and 7-1 in seven innings, Tuesday.
Ty Randall pitched the first three innings of Game 1, allowing one hit and one run on two walks with four strikeouts. Nick Regan came on in relief for two innings and permitted one run and one hit with three strikeouts.
Regan banged three hits and drove in five runs for the Wolfpack. Jackson Audretsch had three RBI and two hits.
In Game 2, Randall and Cam Ballard each slugged three hits and drove in two runs for the Wolfpack (15-2 overall).
Braxton Stenger had four hits for the Marauders in the doubleheader including three in the nightcap.
SOFTBALL
Struck, Devereaux arm Chesaning sweep
CHESANING — Chesaning got out the brooms vs. Durand Monday.
Brezlyn Struck rang up 14 on strikes in a complete-game 3-hitter in a 6-1 Game 1 decision for the Indians. Struck walked one and gave up one earned run.
Ava Devereaux drove in three runs for Chesaning, while Hailey Rolfe doubled and singled and drove in a run.
Chesaning won the nightcap, 11-1, as Devereaux pitched six innings and allowed four hits. She gave up one unearned run with eight strikeouts and two walks.
Rolfe laced three hits with three RBI while Hannah Cooper was good for two singles and two runs.
The Indians improved to 10-8 overall and 5-5 in the MMAC.
BOYS GOLF
Mazza cards career-low
39 round for Trojans
GRAND BLANC — Owosso’s Jon Mazza carded a personal-record 3-over par 39 Tuesday at Atlas Valley but the Trojans fell 177-165, to Goodrich.
Owosso also featured Ryan Dahl, with a 41, and Hunter Babcock, with a 45. Babcock highlighted his round by holing in a shot from 100-125 yards for birdie on the last hole.
Owosso will play in the Phillips Cup today vs. neighboring rival Corunna at Owosso Country Club. The 1 p.m. match consists of a nine-hole best ball and nine-hole scramble. The tournament is in memory of Jim Phillips, father of former four-year player Justin Phillips and brother of former principal Jeff Phillips.
Laingsburg wins
neutral site jamboree
LANSING — Laingsburg finished four shots better than Bath, 186-190, to win a neutral site conference jamboree at Royal Scot Tuesday.
P-W was third (197) and was followed by Portland St. Patrick (200).
Portland St. Patrick’s Landon Simpson shot a medalist round of 41. Sam Dunckel of Bath shot a 44 for second place while Austin Wright of Laingsburg was third individually at 45.
Laingsburg’s Seth Sivak, Eli Woodruff, Jacob Essenberg and Aidan Madaloni all shot rounds of 47.
New Lothrop 192,
LakeVille 208
VASSAR — Grayson Orr carded a team-low round of 46 to lead New Lothrop past LakeVille, 192-208, Tuesday.
Kevin Heslip shot 47 for the Hornets while Cole Noonan shot 48 and Parker Noonan carded a 51.
New Lothrop was backed up by Taylor Moore’s 52 and Hunter Wolfe’s 53.
Ovid-Elsie 172, Durand 179
DURAND — Clay Wittenberg led Ovid-Elsie to a 172-179 victory over Durand Tuesday by carding a medalist 40 round at Dutch Hollow.
Teammate Dominic Kline was right behind with a 41 round. Jayce Herblet scored a 45 for the Marauders while Justin Cole shot 46.
Durand was led by Kyle Stroub’s 43. Connor Hovis and Bryaden Kelley each shot 45s for the Railroaders. Mason Pancheck shot 46 for Durand in the very competitive match.
TRACK AND FIELD
Teel a ‘beast’ in Perry loss
LAKE ODESSA — Perry’s Rease Teel won both the 100-meter dash (11.39 seconds) and 200 dash (22.74) but the Ramblers lost to Lakewood 100-37 Tuesday.
“Rease crushed it tonight in the 200,” said Perry coach Steve Bentley. “That’s a beast-mode run.”
Nic Barber won the shot put with a throw of 36-4.
Alec Chapman won the wheelchair 100 race and wheelchair shot put for the Ramblers (now 2-3).
The Perry girls suffered a 74-41 loss to Lakewood and now stand 1-4.
The Ramblers featured the strides of Abigail Cochrane, who fronted the 100 dash (13.75) and 200 dash (28.32).
Perry’s other standout was Anna Nixon, tops in both the long jump (15-2) and discus (107-3.5).
Also winning for the Ramblers were Madison Wilcox (1600 run, 7:48.21) and Sydney Rose (shot put, 31-3.5).
GIRLS TENNIS
Durand 8, Corunna 0
CORUNNA — Durand defeated Corunna 8-0 Monday in girls tennis action.
The Railroaders swept the singles battles as Emma Warren topped Ava Champion, 6-0, 6-3; Wynn Carpenter bested Emma Challender, 6-2, 6-0; Julia Burk topped Samantha Bruckman, 6-2, 6-0; and Kaelin Rochefort defeated Gerlande Bellegarde, 6-4, 6-4.
In doubles it was Raegan Taylor/Jillian Reddy over Sierra Smith/Kenadie Croskey, 6-0, 6-0; Jaci Garske/Ashlynn Duffey defeating Kyra Middleton/Caty Janicek, 6-1, 6-1; Londyn Laviolette/Elisha Lee over Ashlyn Bemke/Hailey Lake, 6-2, 6-1; and Avery Taylor/Gabriella Keeler besting Savanna Temple/Ariel Hernandez, 6-0, 6-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.