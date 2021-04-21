GOODRICH — The Corunna boys golf squad surged to 3-0 in the Flint Metro League Tuesday by defeating Goodrich, 195-201.
Nick Crowe led the way for the Cavaliers, carding a 2-over 38. Corunna’s Blake Rowe fired a 48 while Braden Frushey shot 51 and Zane Rosser cshot 57.
Corunna shares first place in the Flint Metro League with Clio and Linden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.