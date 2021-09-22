LESLIE — Ella Kloeckner and Teagen Hallock finished in the top 10 to lead Perry at Tuesday’s Greater Lansing Athletic Conference jamboree at Leslie.
Kloeckner finished eighth in 22 minutes, 30.62 seconds. Hallock, a freshman, was 10th in 22:33.68.
Perry finished fifth as a team with 116 points; Stockbridge took the top spot with 45.
On the boys side, freshman Elliott Mergos led the Ramblers in 30th place, clocking in at 22:28.43. Perry, which only had three runners, did not post a team score. Stockbridge won the boys team competition, too, scoring 28 points.
Boys team standings: 1. Stockbridge 28, 2. Olivet 49, 3. Leslie 52. Perry scorers — 32. Tyler Hull 24:15.22; 40. Kyle Konopasha 28:04.88.
Girls team standings: 1. Stockbridge 45, 2. Leslie 55. 3. Lansing Christian 57, 4. Lakewood 90, 5. Perry 116, 6. Olivet 133. Perry scorers — 33. Madison Wilcox 26:33.81; 35. Annabelle Kue 28:18.88; 38. Hannah Brodberg 29:58.15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.