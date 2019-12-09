OWOSSO — It’s no secret Owosso’s boys basketball team struggled mightily last season.
Owosso went 0-21 overall — including 0-16 in the Flint Metro League — during a season where nothing seemed to go its way.
The Trojans suffered a number of injuries early on to key players, some of whom would’ve been starters according to Trojan coach Dave Owens.
“We basically had a brand-new team last year with only one player that had real varsity experience,” Owens said. “Where it really came into play was in practice. We couldn’t simulate the effort needed to win a varsity basketball game so the only time they got that experience was on game days and I think it shell-shocked them some.”
Senior forward Hunter Blaha said lack of good practices really had a negative impact.
“Last year we had a problem with getting everybody together for practice ... if you want to have a winning program you have to put in the time,” Blaha said.
Blaha also said there was a bit of a player leadership void. Fellow senior Kaleb Anderson said the team lacked chemistry, which hurt them throughout the seaosn.
Senior wing Eddie Mishler said another problem was the team didn’t really get it together until the second half of the season.
“For half of last season we kind of walked through it,” recalled Mishler. “The other half where we actually started to work hard we began to improve.”
Owens said it took some time for the Trojans to really grasp what varsity level basketball was like.
“When you’re an athlete you think you’re good and I think (last year’s players) found out that they do need to improve and get out of their comfort zone to get better,” he Owens. “About the 12th, 13th game in is when I think the team finally realized that ‘hey coach wasn’t lying to us, we need to focus and play a little harder in practices.”
Owosso dropped several close games after Jan. 1, losing overtime decisions to Fenton and Ortonville Brandon and falling 43-41 Feb. 19 to arch-rival Corunna. Even with the late-season improvement and closer finishes, a win just wouldn’t come.
“We didn’t know how to win,” Owens said. “When it got tight in those last seven, eight games our kids were questioning ‘can we win’ rather than saying ‘we’re going to win this game.’”
Owosso now turns the page and is looking forward to the new season, armed with the lessons learned from last year.
“The good thing we gained from last season is experience,” Owens said. “We have five guys with varsity experience and that’s really translated back into good practices this year and it’s helped the younger players learn what needed to succeed at the varsity level.”
The returning Owosso players are ready to take that experience and put it to use.
“We’re looking pretty good,” Blaha said. “I think leadership was a big thing that we didn’t have last year that we do have going into the season. The JV kids that came up are already way above where we were at last year in terms of varsity ability.”
The Trojans have one thing on their mind — wins. And while some have goals of getting above .500 and district runs, Blaha says the focus is on getting that first win.
“If we get that first win I think it will carry us a little bit for the rest of the season,” he said
For Owens, the team goal isn’t a certain number of wins, or conference placement. It’s to constantly be competitive and improve.
“The goal is to compete for 32 minutes and go into the fourth quarter with the chance to win,” he said. “If we can do that we’re going to be successful.”
2019 Boys Basketball Preview
Genesee Area Conference
Conference Favorites: Flint Beecher, Flint Hamady, Burton Bendle
Morrice
Coach: Jeremy Rogers (7th season, 38-83)
Last Season: 3-15 (0-8)
Players to watch: Shane Cole, Peyton Smith
Outlook: The Orioles will look to take a step forward after a rough 2018-19. Morrice will be led by a strong senior core, including four-year varsity player Shane Cole. Expect the Orioles to be somewhere in the middle of a tough GAC that features perennial regional and state powers Flint Beecher and Flint Hamady.
CMAC
Conference Favorite: Pewamo-Westphalia
Laingsburg
Coach: Daniel Morrill (1st season)
Last Season: 10-9 (10-5)
Projected Starters: G-Gabe Hawes; G-Connor Thomas; G-Aidan Soeltner; F-Zach Hawes or Colt Wurm; C-Jesse Gugel
Players to watch: Gabe Hawes
Outlook: Laingsburg enters 2019-20 with a new coach and new system as Daniel Morrill takes over Wolfpack basketball. He replaces Dan Blemaster, who went 72-34 over five seasons and won the CMAC twice. While Morrill expects some “growing pains” stemming from the new system and coach, he still wants the team to be very competitive in the conference. Laingsburg rosters a relatively experienced team led by first team all-league guard Gabe Hawes. Morrill has high expectations for his older players.
GLAC
Conference Favorites: Perry, Stockbridge, Leslie
Perry
Coach: Mike Shauver (10th season, 96-91)
Last Season: 15-4 (10-2)
Projected Starters: C.J. King; Caleb Leykauf; Brodie Crim; Tyler Bogner; Brody Kassa or Hunter Sanderson
Outlook: Perry is looking to repeat its success atop the GLAC after going 10-2 in the conference. Coach Mike Shauver believes the Ramblers will once again be in the mix for a league title. The Ramblers will lean on several experienced players, including King (four-year varsity player, first-team all-GLAC in ‘18-‘19); Leykauf (three-year varsity player, first-team all-GLAC); and Crim (three-year varsity player, honorable mention all-GLAC). According to Shauver, the Ramblers’ defense is one of the team’s greatest assets. A story-line to watch this season will be how Perry’s younger and less experienced players perform. Shauver says their performance will be crucial to the team’s success.
MMAC
Conference Favorites: Ovid-Elsie, New Lothrop, Chesaning
Byron
Coach: Kyle Hopkins (9th season, 63-84)
Last Season: 8-12 (6-8)
Projected Starters: Josh Green; Jacob Miller; Jacob Huhn; Casey Hatfield; Braden Hoffman
Players to watch: Josh Green, Jacob Huhn
Outlook: Byron enters the season with a big hole in its lineup after losing All-Area Player of the Year Kyle Hulett to graduation. Also gone is Cole Yerman, an honorable mention All-Area selection last season. Green and Huhn, both returning starters, will be counted on to fill some of that void.
New Lothrop
Coach: Brady Simons (7th season, 81-49)
Last Season: 17-6 (10-4)
Players to watch: Avery Moore, Dylan Shaydik, Jacob Graves
Outlook: New Lothrop is hoping to continue the upward trend of that the program has experienced over the last four years. The Hornets return eight seniors, five of whom are three-year varsity players. Among those returning are second team all-league player Avery Moore and the team’s second leading scorer from last year in Jacob Graves, who averaged 10 points per game. Simons hopes all that returning experience can culminate in a championship run.
Ovid-Elsie
Coach: Josh Latz (9th season, 96-72)
Last Season: 17-2 (12-2)
Projected Starters: G-Shayne Loynes; G-Cal Byrnes; F-Aaron Hurst; F-Justin Moore; C-Jackson Thornton
Players to watch: Shayne Loynes, Justin Moore, Aaron Hurst
Outlook: Ovid-Elsie enters the season as one of the top teams in the MMAC. The Maruaders feature a good guard core, led by three-year varsity, all-conference and All-Area point guard Shayne Loynes. Loynes isn’t the only experienced player returning for Ovid-Elsie. The Marauders also return three-year varsity, all-conference and All-Area forward Justin Moore and versatile former sixth man Aaron Hurst. The one area of concern for Ovid-Elsie is, similar to Perry, having its younger players step up.
Durand
Coach: Dave Inman (7th season, 53-94)
Last Season: 9-11 (5-9)
Projected Starters: G-Jaylen Jones; G-Chandler Cleveland; Austin Frizzelle; F-Kyle Winslow; C-Evan Egan
Players to watch: Jaylen Jones, Evan Egan, Kyle Winslow
Outlook: Durand finds itself in one of the toughest conferences in the area and is looking to accomplish something that’s only been done by the Railroaders one time since 1988 — finishing with a winning record. Durand will have a solid roster that should aid that effort; it returns seven players, including three seniors. According to coach Dave Inman, the players the Railroaders have added bring good athleticism and shooting to round out the team.
Chesaning
Coach: Matt Weigl (6th season, 47-60)
Last Season: 14-6 (10-4)
Players to watch: Jack Skaryd, Ethan Gray, Michael James
Outlook: Chesaning has increased its win total in each of its first five seasons under coach Matt Weigl. The Indians hope to continue that trend and expect to be in the mix for the conference title come February. The Indians return five seniors and have plenty varsity experience that should help them pursue their title dreams.
Flint Metro League
Conference Favorites: Goodrich, Cilo, Flushing
Corunna
Coach: John Buscemi (4th season, 38-28)
Last Season: 14-6 (5-5)
Projected Starters: G-Cole Mieske; G-Carson Socia; G-Caleb Stahr; F-Scout Jones; C-Porter Zeeman, Nick Steinacker or Jack Conklin
Outlook: Corunna enters a new season in a new league with a (mostly) new team. The Cavs return one starter, Cole Mieske, and only two other players with major varsity minutes from last year. Apart from them, Corunna is young. Buscemi expects his team to compete and improve throughout the season and perhaps even make a run at a conference and district title.
Owosso
Coach: Dave Owens (19th season, 136-241)
Last Season: 0-21 (0-16)
Players to watch: Hunter Blaha, Taylor Lamrouex
Outlook: Owosso features a good mix of returning and new players, which should help it build up after last year’s disappointing season. Expect the Trojans bounce back behind a more experienced group of players.
