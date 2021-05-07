FLUSHING — Flushing edged Owosso 5-3 Wednesday despite singles victories by Trojans Kelsey Andrykovich, Ellie Feldpausch and Evelyn Johnson.
Andrykovich improved to 9-5 by defeating Lily Richey 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 singles. Feldpausch rose to 12-2 at third singles by beating Ella Schmidt, 6-0, 6-0.
Johnson won at fourth singles for Owosso with a 6-3, 6-0 triumph over Madison Fisher.
