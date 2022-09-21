ELSIE — In front of a lively crowd which watched two Mid-Michigan Activities Conference rivals trade shot-for-shot, it was visiting Chesaning which gained the upper hand Tuesday on Ovid-Elsie.
The Indians trailed two sets to one, but rallied for victories in sets four and five for a 25-21, 20-25, 23-25, 25-14, 15-8 victory. Chesaning, getting 12 kills from Ava Devereaux and seven from Charley Mahan, improved to 1-1 in the MMAC.
Ovid-Elsie’s only lead in the final set was 1-0, when Hadley Bukantis came up with a block for sideout. Kills by Mahan and Devereaux made it 4-2 Chesaning, then Ovid-Elsie made a defensive miscue as the Indians stretched the lead to 5-2, 9-5 and eventually 12-8 with another Devereaux kill.
Another Marauder mistake gave the Indians a 13-8 cushion. A kill by Mahan made it 14-8 and, with Hannah Cooper serving, the Indians won the final point for the match victory. Chesaning first-year head coach Jadyn Mathis said it was a hard-fought win.
“We won the first game and we started out a little bit rusty in the second and third games, but they came out fighting and I couldn’t be prouder of them tonight,” Mathis said.
Devereaux, a hard-hitting junior attacker who was named to The Argus-Press second team All-Area squad a year ago, said communication was the key to the victory.
“Our communication started off a little weak,” Devereaux said. “We needed to come together and work as a family and that put us through.”
Hailey Rolfe, Chesaning’s senior setter, agreed.
“We worked hard and let some of the mistakes go that we had in the first few (games) and then we killed it,” Rolfe said. “I love my hitters.”
The Marauders fell to 0-2 in conference play. Ellyanna Carman had six kills with Hailee Campbell and Emma Newman each contributing five.
Ovid-Elsie first-year head coach Caron Meister said her team played well and even dominated the match at times. At other times, mistakes came back to haunt her squad.
“It was very back and forth,” Meister said. “And when we were playing intense, we were good, we dominated. But when we got lazy and decided we were ahead by enough, that’s when they came back and they didn’t stop, they kept pushing and that’s what led them to their win.”
Meister said, at their best, the Marauders were doing all of the little things right.
“We were talking, we were moving our feet and we were talking not only to the girl had the pass or not, we were talking as a whole team,” said the coach.
Bukantis, Ovid-Elsie’s senior setter, said the Marauders still need to eliminate some errors.
“We did a lot of good things,” Bukantis said. “But there are things we need to work on. We definitely need to work on finding our consistency in passing, hitting. We have our highs in passing and in hitting but we haven’t connected them together.”
