ELSIE — In front of a lively crowd which watched two Mid-Michigan Activities Conference rivals trade shot-for-shot, it was visiting Chesaning which gained the upper hand Tuesday on Ovid-Elsie.

The Indians trailed two sets to one, but rallied for victories in sets four and five for a 25-21, 20-25, 23-25, 25-14, 15-8 victory. Chesaning, getting 12 kills from Ava Devereaux and seven from Charley Mahan, improved to 1-1 in the MMAC.

