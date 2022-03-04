The Argus-Press
BYRON — Byron defeated Charyl Stockwell Academy, 67-50, for its third straight victory and second win in as many nights Friday.
Senior James Miller scored 26 points with eight rebounds, seven blocks and five assists for the Eagles (6-12). Trevor Ritter added 18 points, while Justin Frye had 15 points and four steals.
“My team played a great game of ball tonight,” Byron coach Matt Brown said. “I’m proud of my junior Trevor Ritter, too, he really stepped up and helped fuel our team’s energy tonight.”
Byron shot 19 of 26 from the line with Miller faring 10 of 12 from the charity stripe.
“Losing four seniors after this season will be a big loss but I know I have some juniors who will transition nicely next season,” Brown said. “Winning three straight games has boosted my team’s confidence and I hope we can keep the momentum going into Monday’s district game (7 p.m. vs. Dansville at Dansville).”
BYRON SCORING: Justin Frye 15 points, James Miller 26, Caden Aldrich 5, Mitchell Morrow 1, Trevor Ritter 18, Nathan Erdman 2.
Hanover-Horton 67, New Lothrop 44
JACKSON COUNTY — The New Lothrop boys basketball team lost a 67-44 game to Hanover-Horton Friday.
The road loss lowered the Hornets to 9-11. Hanover-Horton improved to 10-10.
No other details were reported.
New Lothrop opens postseason play next week in the district tournament against Vassar at Flint New Standard Academy. Game time is set for 5:30 p.m.
