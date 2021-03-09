BYRON — Jaden Curry scored 16 points and Matt Kieffer and Jordan Belmar each added 14 points to lift New Lothrop past Byron, 65-40, Monday.
“This was our best overall game of the season,” New Lothrop coach Brady Simons said. “It was a complete team effort and everyone contributed to the win.”
Added Simons, “We have struggled to score all year and tonight we broke out of that in a big way with a 45-point second half and a season-high 65 for the game.”
New Lothrop (3-4, 3-1 MMAC) got seven points from Cannon Cromwell. The Hornets finished with a 25-11 fourth-quarter run.
Byron (0-12, 0-6 MMAC) featured James Miller’s 17 points. Justin Frye scored six points for the Eagles.
New Lothrop scoring: Jaden Curry 8 0-1 16, Matt Kieffer 6 2-4 14, Jordan Belmar 6 0-0 14, Cannon Cromwell 3 0-0 7, Drew Kohlmann 2 0-0 4, Gabe Salsgiver 1 0-0 3, Luke Henige 1 0-0 3, Jayden Galloup 1 0-0 2, Max Spencer 1 0-0 2.
Byron scoring: James Miller 5 6-12 17, Justin Frye 2 0-0 6, Jalen Branch 2 1-5 5, Caden Aldrich 2 0-3 4, Nathan Erdman 1 0-0 3, Caleb Joslin 1 0-0 3, Johnathan Magee 1 0-0 2.
Potterville 74, Laingsburg 72
LAINGSBURG — Cole Krause sank two free throws with two seconds left to give Potterville the two-point victory over Laingsburg Monday.
Zach Hawes scored 24 points for the Wolfpack (4-3, 4-3 CMAC) while Eli Woodruff scored 20 points. Laingsburg held a 59-45 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Krause and Nathan Ackley each scored 21 points for Potterville (5-2, 4-1 CMAC).
Bath 38, Ovid-Elsie 34
ELSIE — Bath edged Ovid-Elsie 38-34 in nonconference action Monday.
Dylan Carman scored 10 points with five rebounds and four assists for the Marauders, who fell to 7-2 overall. Clay Wittenberg scored seven points for O-E while Jackson Thornton scored five points with six rebounds.
Bath improved to 7-3.
Ovid-Elsie scoring: Cal Byrnes 1 0-2 3, Jackson Thornton 2 1-3 5, Clay Wittenberg 3 0-0 7, Alex Eichenberg 2 0-0 4, Dylan Carman 2 5-6 10, Logan Thompson 2 0-0 4, Jacob Schaub 0 1-2 1.
