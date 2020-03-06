BIRCH RUN — The New Lothrop boys basketball team sank 11 3-pointers and finished the regular season with 17 wins — the school’s most regular season boys wins in 12 years.
The Hornets defeated Birch Run 58-42 Thursday as Avery Moore and Bryce Richardson each scored 14 points and Ty Kohlmann scored 12.
Richardson and Kohlmann each drained four 3-pointers while Moore added three “triples.”
Luke Birchmeier scored nine points.
New Lothrop also finished 17-3 in 2007-8 under then head coach Joe Corkran.
“This was one of our best shooting nights of the season,” New Lothrop coach Brady Simons said. “We made 11 3-pointers and we realy moved tthe ball well against their zone … That’s two solid wins in a row and we hope to take that momentum into the districts next week.”
Birch Run fell to 3-17.
NEW LOTHROP 58, BIRCH RUN 42
New Lothrop (17-3, 12-2): Avery Moore 5 1-3 14, Luke Birchmeier 4 1-2 9, Bryce Richardson 5 0-0 14, Ty Kohlmann 4 5-6 12 Totals: 19 9-13 58.
Birch Run (3-16, 0-14): K.Brewster 7 0-0 18 Totals: 15 6-6 42.
New Lothrop 16 9 13 20 — 58
Birch Run 13 6 9 14 — 42
3-Point Goals: Birch Run 5 (Brewster 4); New Lothrop 11 (Kohlmann 4).
Chesaning 57, Montrose 53
MONTROSE — Chesaning captured its second straight road victory in as many nights, beating Montrose 57-53 Thursday.
Rae’Quonn Parham scored 15 points with 10 rebounds and two steals for Chesaning, which finished tied for third in the MMAC with Durand and Byron at 7-7. The Indians stand 9-10 overall.
Jack Skaryd had 13 points with five steals and three assists for Chesaning. Trent Devereaux added 12 points and 10 rebounds while Imari Hall had 10 points and three rebounds.
Montrose finished 0-14 in the MMAC. The Rams stand 2-18 overall.
CHESANING 57, MONTROSE 53
Chesaning (9-10, 7-7): Rae’Quonn Parham 15, Imari Hall 10, Jack Skaryd 13, Trent Devereaux 12
Montrose (2-18, 0-14): No stats available.
Chesaning 15 11 7 24 — 57
Montrose 10 12 14 17 — 53
Rebounds: Chesaning (Parham 10, Devereaux 10). Assists:Chesaning 4. Steals: Chesaning (Skaryd 5). Blocked Shots: Chesaning (Parham, Tyler Sager).
Perry 63, Charlotte 56
CHARLOTTE — Caleb Leykauf scored 30 points and Perry beat Charlotte 63-56 Thursday on the road.
The Ramblers improved to 16-4 while completing their regular season.
Charlotte fell to 4-16.
PERRY 63, CHARLOTTE 56
Perry (16-4, 10-2): Brodie Crim 5 4-6 17, Caleb Leykauf 12 0-0 30, CJ King 4 3-7 11, Anthony Lewis 1 0-0 3 Totals: 23 7-17 63.
Charlotte (4-16, 2-8): No stats available Totals: 22 4-6 56.
Perry 10 14 20 19 — 63
Charlotte 9 19 11 17 — 56
3-Point Goals: Charlotte 8; Perry 10 (Leykauf 6). Rebounds: Perry 35 (King 12). Assists: Perry 12 (King 7). Steals: Perry 8 (King 3). Blocked Shots: Perry 4 (Leykauf).
