ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie surged to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference by routing Chesaning 64-36 Tuesday.
Aaron Hurst scored 13 points for the Marauders, while Shayne Loynes scored 11. Justin Moore and Jackson Thornton scored nine and eight points, respectively.
The Marauders built a 31-11 lead at halftime.
“We delivered one of our best defensive performances as a team in a long time,” Ovid-Elsie coach Josh Latz said. “We weren’t just a one- or two-headed monster tonight with Shayne Loynes and Justin Moore. Everybody contributed.”
Rae’Quonn Parham had 15 points for Chesaning (1-2, 0-2 MMAC). Ethan Gray and Michael James each scored eight points.
Perry 54, Jackson Northwest 38
JACKSON — Caleb Leykauf scored 19 points with nine rebounds and Perry defeated Jackson Northwest, 54-38, Tuesday.
Brodie Crim added 14 points for the Ramblers. C.J. King recorded eight points, five rebounds, five steals and six assists.
“It was good to get the first win of the season,” Perry (1-1) head coach Mike Shauver said.
Carson Cooper had 11 points for winless Northwest (0-3).
New Lothrop 63, Durand 33
NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop’s undefeated start continued as the Hornets downed Durand 63-33 Tuesday.
Ty Kohlmann led the Hornets (3-0, 20 MMAC) in scoring with 17 points, making five of the team’s 12 3-pointers.
Austin Frizzelle led Durand with seven points.
“That was a solid team win for us tonight,” New Lothrop coach Brady Simons said. “We handled their pressure well and it really allowed us to get out and run tonight.”
Durand fell to 1-2 overall and 0-2 in conference play.
Byron 64, Montrose 52
MONTROSE — Josh Green hit four 3-pointers and scored 26 points with four steals and Byron defeated Montrose 64-52 Tuesday for its first win.
Braden Hoffman scored 17 points and Jacob Miller added 11 for the Eagles (1-2, 1-1 MMAC). Casey Hatfield had 12 rebounds.
Montrose (0-2, 0-1 MMAC) was led by Antonio Harrison’s 19 points.
Morrice 44, Bentley 40
MORRICE — Morrice opened its season with a 44-40 victory Tuesday over Burton Bentley.
Jack Nanasy scored 11 points for Morrice and Peyton Smith scored 10 — all in the second half — to go with 13 rebounds.
Shane Cole had seven points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and three assists for the Orioles (1-0, 1-0 Genesee Area Conference).
Caleb Rivers had seven points and three steals.
Bentley (0-1, 0-1 GAC) was led by Johnathan Miller’s nine points.
