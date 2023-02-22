CHESANING — The Ovid-Elsie girls basketball team put the finishing touches on an outright Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championship Tuesday.
In fact, the Marauders made it back-to-back league championships after going four decades without a league crown.
Ovid-Elsie made it look easy, downing Chesaning, 53-24, and forcing a running clock in the second half.
Marauder junior Evalyn Cole finished with a game-high 15 points — shooting 7-of-13 from the floor —adding seven steals and four rebounds. Ovid-Elsie, 11-0 in the MMAC and 17-4 overall, also featured 12-point scorers Ava Bates and Braden Tokar. Bates added five rebounds, three blocks, three steals, three assists, while Tokar added four assists and three rebounds. Senior guard Kiah Longoria contributed seven points, three rebounds and two assists.
Longoria said clinching the league title outright was one of the goals the team wanted to reach this season.
“Last year, we were conference champs and this year we had a big target on our backs,” Longoria said. “We had to really own up to our existing title. This win is really big for us because it locks it in for us.”
Longoria’s 3-pointer in the first quarter helped settle the Marauders’ nerves in the early going, said Ovid-Elsie head coach Ryan Cunningham.
The Marauders — spurred by Bates’ seven first-quarter points, Cole’s six and Longoria’s five — would take an 18-4 lead into the second quarter. O-E led 32-8 by halftime and 51-10 after three quarters.
Cunningham said the back-to-back titles says a lot about his team.
“Last year was really special because it had been 40 years and this one is really special because it’s back-to-back,” Cunningham said. “And so we really wanted this one. Chesaning is always a tough environment to play. We started off a little shakey and they had a couple of buckets on us. Once we hit a couple of buckets, we settled in and got our press going.”
Charley Mahan scored 11 points with four rebounds for Chesaning, which fell to 9-11 overall and 5-7 in the MMAC. Hannah Oakes scored six points with six rebounds and five steals while Kyle Florian had five points.
“They’re tough and they are good for a reason,” said Chesaning coach Steve Keck of the Marauders. “I thought we handled the pressure a little bit better than the last time we played them but still not good enough.”
OVID-ELSIE SCORING: Kiah Longoria 3 0-0 7, Aubrey Kurka 0 1-2 1, Braeden Tokar 5 1-2 12, Evalyn Cole 7 1-2 15, Ellyanna Carman 1 0-0 2, Hailee Campbell 2 0-2 4, Ava Bates 5 0-2 12. Totals 23 2-8 53.
CHESANING SCORING: Charley Mahan 2 7-8 11, Kylie Florian 2 1-5 5, Hannah Oakes 3 0-0 6, Ava Devereaux 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 8-13 24.
