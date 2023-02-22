oeches

OVID-ELSIE'S Evalyn Cole (14) drives in for a second-half fastbreak lay-up against Chesaning Tuesday at Chesaning. Chesaning's Kylie Florian, left, defends. Cole had 15 points, seven steals and four rebounds as the Marauders won 52-34 to clinch an outright MMAC championship, their second straight, after going 40 years without a title.

 Argus-Press Photo/Jerome Murphy

CHESANING — The Ovid-Elsie girls basketball team put the finishing touches on an outright Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championship Tuesday.

In fact, the Marauders made it back-to-back league championships after going four decades without a league crown.

