MORRICE — Morrice welcomed Bloomingdale to eight-man football with a 52-6 rout Friday night at home.
Garrett DeLau had 18 carries for 129 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Orioles. Quarterback Johnny Carpenter had 10 carries for 97 yards and two scores and passed for two more.
Wyatt Wesley (four carries, 73 yards) and Devon Dietz (seven carries, 53 yards) also scored on the ground for Morrice. Peyton Smith hauled in a 20-yard TD pass from Carpenter.
Bloomingdale, which has not had a winning season since 2012, is in its first season of eight-man football.
New Lothrop 35, Mt. Morris 8
MT. MORRIS TWP. — Cam Orr accounted for five touchdowns New Lothrop cruised to a 35-8 victory Friday over Mt. Morris.
Orr completed 17 of 24 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns, but also threw two interceptions. He ran for 78 yards and two scores.
Garrett Mangino caught three passes for 90 yards and two TDs. Mangino ran for a TD. Julius Garza caught two balls for 81 yards and a score.
Alec Mangino led the defense with 15 tackles and a sack.
Montrose 43, Ovid-Elsie 21
MONTROSE — Antio Harrison ran for three touchdowns in the final 14 minutes to lead Montrose past Ovid-Elsie.
Harrison’s 39-yard run with 1:51 left in the third quarter broke a 21-all tie. He then punched in a 2-yarder with 5:50 left in the game to make it 35-21, then added a 54-yard burst a little over three minutes later.
Harrison finished with 169 yards on 12 carries.
Eddy Evans racked up 172 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries for Ovid-Elsie. Quarterback Dylan Carman completed 6 0f 12 passes for 85 yards and ran for a 2-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter to put O-E up 7-0.
The Marauders made it 14-0 on Evans’ TD run in the second quarter. Owen Emmendorfer and Bobby Skinner had two late first-half TDs to tie it at 14 at the half.
Evans broke off a 60-yard run to give O-E a 21-14 lead in the third quarter, but the Rams returned a blocked punt for a touchdown to even the score again.
P-W 56, Laingsburg 0
WESTPHALIA — Defending state champion Pewamo-Westphalia got off to a hot start, routing Laingsburg in the season opener Friday night.
The Pirates outgained Laingsburg 302-51 on the night. Tanner Wirth ran for 113 yards and four touchdowns.
Doug Matthews, who was injured in Week 8 last season, completed 9 of 20 passes for 114 yards in his first game back for Laingsburg. Zach Hawes caught four passes for 78 yards.
Goodrich 25, Corunna 0
GOODRICH — Aidan Rubo threw three touchdown passes — all to Tyson Davis — and Goodrich blanked Corunna Friday night.
Rubio completed just 7 of 21 passes for 135 yards, but it was plenty for the Martians. Davis had five catches for 107 yards.
Jaden Herrick was 11 of 22 passing for 76 yards and an interception for Corunna. Colin Lavery ran 10 times for 50 yards.
Scout Jones and Nick Steinacker each had sacks on defense for the Cavaliers.
Lakewood 27, Perry 0
PERRY — Perry lost to Lake Odessa Lakewood and also lost its best offensive weapon to an injury.
Ramblers running back Jared Warfle, who hurt his hamstring in the preseason, reaggravated the injury against the Vikings and left the game after running 11 times for 51 yards. Perry head coach Jeff Bott said he did not know how serious the injury was.
Andrew McConnell had 15 tackles and an interception on defense for Perry. Parker White added seven stops and Tyson Selbig had a sack.
Brandon 70, Owosso 0
OWOSSO — It was downhill from the opening kickoff as Owosso fell 70-0 Friday to defending Flint Metro League Stars champion Brandon.
Owosso muffed the opening kickoff and the Blackhawks punched it in for a touchdown shortly after to give themselves a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Owosso had five turnovers that led to five touchdowns.
Damian Hart and Chrishaun Bates each had five tackles for Owosso. Teddy Worthington led the offense in rushing and threw a 31-yard pass.
Chesaning 41, LakeVille 6
OTISVILLE — Chesaning cruised past Otisville LakeVille 41-6 Friday in its season opener.
No other details were available on the game.
The Falcons, who have went 0-9 the last two seasons, lost their 19th straight game dating back to 2017.
