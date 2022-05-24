EAST LANSING — Ovid-Elsie placed second at Thursday’s Division 4 girls tennis regionals at Michigan State University to qualify for the upcoming state finals meet.
Portland was first with 22 points while Ovid-Elsie was second with 16.
Lansing Catholic and Lake Odessa Lakewood each scored 14 points to share third place, while Chesaning and Durand each scored 13 points to share fifth. Corunna was seventh with three points.
Ovid-Elsie junior Christina Rademacher-Vine captured a regional championship at No. 3 singles. Vine defeated Portland’s Keegan Rockey 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 in the finals to complete a 3-0 day. Rylee Lewis reached the finals at No. 2 singles for the Marauders but lost in the championship match.
Tori Maynard and Ellyana Carman reached the final for O-E at No. 3 doubles but placed second.
Chesaning’s Kylie Morse was the regional runner-up at No. 4 singles. Durand’s Jaci Garske and Londyn Laviolette were regional runners-up at No. 4 doubles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.